Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar killing

Israel says Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza. Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar’s killing a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that precipitated the latest escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

Earlier Thursday, Palestinian officials reported at least 28 people were dead, including four children, in an Israeli strike on a school being used as a shelter in Gaza on Thursday. Nearly 100 people were wounded in the strike in Jabaliya, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency unit in the north.

Syria’s military said an Israeli strike early Thursday wounded two civilians and damaged a military post. Israel regularly targets military sites in Syria linked to Iran and to Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and has escalated its campaign against Hezbollah in recent weeks, after a year of near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire.

Lebanon says more than 2,400 people have been killed in the past year and 77% of public schools are out of service, either due to their use as shelters or their location in areas directly affected by the war.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not distinguish combatants from civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people.