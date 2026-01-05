How did UN react to US attack on Venezuela? Secretary-General says he's ‘deeply alarmed’ by events

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalated this past weekend following a large-scale military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Secretary-General António Guterres, through spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, said he was “deeply alarmed”.(AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said the operation targeted what he described as a “narco-terrorist organisation” led by Maduro. He accused the Venezuelan leader of overseeing drug trafficking networks that fuel the flow of fentanyl and cocaine into the United States. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in New York on drug and weapons charges.

Venezuelan authorities condemned these actions as “extremely serious military aggression” and declared a state of national emergency.

How did the UN react?

The United Nations expressed concern over the escalation. Secretary-General António Guterres, through spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, said he was “deeply alarmed” and described the situation as a “dangerous precedent,” according to UN News. He called on all parties to engage in “inclusive dialogue” in line with human rights and international law.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk emphasized that “the protection of the people of Venezuela is paramount and must guide any further action”.

Annalena Baerbock, President of the UN General Assembly, wrote on X, “The UN Charter is not optional… Article 2 clearly stipulates that all Members shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” She added, “A peaceful, safe and just world is only possible if the rule of law prevails instead of might makes right”.

The UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela also mentioned the importance of accountability for past human rights violations, noting that responsibility extends beyond President Maduro to officials in command positions.

What does international law say?

Experts have questioned the legality of potential US military action under international law. Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits the use of force against another state except in self-defense or with Security Council approval.

Geoffrey Robertson KC, former president of the UN war crimes court in Sierra Leone, described such action as a potential “crime of aggression” (HT).

Venezuela has requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council, scheduled for Monday in New York. Regional governments, including Colombia and Brazil, have urged restraint amid the ongoing crisis.