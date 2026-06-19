How Indian teen tourist's death may lead to ban on New York's 150-year old horse-drawn carriages

The death of an Indian teenager during a horse-drawn carriage ride in New York City's Central Park has reignited a long-running debate over the future of the city's iconic tourist attraction, with lawmakers, animal rights groups and city officials now pushing for a ban on the industry. Police investigate the scene after a Central Park carriage horse bolted away from its driver killing a teenager from India on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in New York. (AP)

An 18-year-old tourist, identified in a New York Post report as Romanch Mahajan, was visiting New York with his family when a horse pulling their carriage suddenly bolted, leading to his death in a fatal accident. He reportedly died trying to protect his mother during runaway carriage incident.

The carriage driver had stepped away to take a photograph of the family when the horse bolted, the report in the Post added.

He is believed to be the first person to die in a horse carriage accident since they were introduced in Central Park more than 150 years ago, according to the labor union representing the industry and the Central Park Conservancy, cited by the Associated Press.

Now, the tragedy has strengthened efforts by opponents of the horse-carriage industry to secure passage of Ryder's Law.

What's in the Ryder's Law bill The proposed legislation, known as Ryder's Law, seeks to gradually phase out New York City's horse-drawn carriage industry. The bill is named after Ryder, a carriage horse that collapsed while working on a hot day in August 2022, as reported by the New York Post.

Manhattan Councilman Christopher Marte, who is sponsoring legislation to ban carriage horses citywide, said the latest incident underscored the need for immediate action.

“Enough is enough,” Marte said. “This is yet another serious and terrifying incident involving a carriage horse in Central Park, and it should make clear to everyone that delay is no longer defensible,” CBS News reported.

Marte also argued that the fatality could have been prevented.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin is expected to hold a hearing on the proposal in July, the report added.

Latest in string of horse-carriage incidents Mahajan's death is believed to be the first known human fatality linked to a horse-carriage incident in Central Park. However, it comes amid growing scrutiny of the industry following a series of accidents involving carriage horses.

According to CBS report, at least eight carriage-horse incidents have been recorded in just over a year.

The fatal crash occurred only days after a carriage horse named Deniz collapsed and died in Central Park. The horse is believed to have consumed a toxic plant before collapsing near Strawberry Fields on June 9.

Earlier this year, a coachman was injured when a frightened carriage horse crashed into another horse-drawn carriage, causing it to overturn, The New York Post reported.

Animal rights groups demand immediate action The latest accident prompted renewed criticism from animal rights organisation PETA, which has long campaigned against the use of carriage horses in the city.

“From collapsing horses to careening carriages, how many more disasters have to strike before we get these beleaguered horses out of the park?” a spokesperson for the group said, the Post reported.