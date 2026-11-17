Nvidia’s independent directors made nearly $188 million in pay for sitting on the chip maker’s board over the past two decades—and have amassed more than $15 billion in combined stockholdings and share-sale proceeds over a slightly longer period.

The big numbers are a product of Nvidia’s skyrocketing share price and some unusually long board tenures: Four directors have each served for around three decades. A fifth has been on the board for 13 years. By contrast, the average independent director

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The realized pay figures include cash received plus the value of stock at vesting and stock options once exercised, according to Equilar, which compiles and analyzes pay data for public companies. Directors receive about $250,000 in shares on joining the board in addition to annual pay.

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The figures vary widely among the company’s 10 outside directors.

Newcomer Suzanne Nora Johnson—a former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group and Pfizer board member appointed to Nvidia’s board in July—holds just $815,328 of the chipmaker’s shares and hasn’t disclosed selling any. Nvidia typically discloses director compensation with its definitive proxy statement in May.

The biggest seller is longtime director Mark Stevens, who has sold $2.7 billion in Nvidia shares since 2004, according to VerityData, which analyzes insider transactions and holdings. A former managing director of Sequoia Capital, Stevens has been on Nvidia’s board since 1993 except from 2006 to 2008.

Stevens is also the board’s second-biggest holder of Nvidia shares, after Tench Coxe, who has been on the board since 1993 and holds shares valued at about $4.7 billion. Coxe—who has invested billions through tax-sheltered retirement accounts, including in Nvidia stock—has generated proceeds of about $900 million selling the chipmaker’s shares.

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Securities filings indicate that the bulk of sales by Brooke Seawell, a tech executive and venture capital investor on Nvidia’s board since 1997, were made in 2025 to meet estate-tax obligations in connection with the death of his wife, Rosemary Seawell.

Stephen Neal, Nvidia’s lead director and chairman emeritus of law firm Cooley, has served on Nvidia’s board for seven years and reaped $8.3 million from share sales, VerityData said. Nvidia said in its May proxy statement that he remained senior counsel at Cooley.

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Neal continues a long pattern of close ties between Nvidia and Cooley, which Nvidia has employed since its earliest days on everything from internal investigations to debt placements. Since 1998, three Cooley lawyers have sat on Nvidia’s board, sometimes with overlapping tenures. Nvidia’s general counsel since 2017 is former Cooley partner Tim Teter.

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A spokesman for Cooley declined to comment.

The close ties are just one of several idiosyncrasies of Nvidia’s governance practices. The $3.8 trillion chip giant appointed its first-ever chairman only after Huang’s resignation last week. It also lacked a succession plan.

“The board’s No. 1 job is hiring and firing the CEO—you can’t just say it’s not convenient to talk about it,” said Doug Chia, president of consulting firm Soundboard Governance.

The boards of newly public companies often include a lawyer from the company’s outside legal firm, but it is rare for large, mature companies to do so—much less several, said Robin Ferracone, founder of executive-pay firm Farient Advisors.

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“By this time the boards are looking for CEOs and people with relevant industry experience, government and industry influence, global influence,” she said.

The tallies for pay, holdings and stock sales don’t reflect all stock activity by directors, partly because of changes to disclosure requirements over more than three decades.

Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com