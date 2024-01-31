Huge shipwreck washes up on beach in Canada, officials investigating

A huge shipwreck has washed up ashore on the beach of Cape Ray in Newfoundland, Canada, leading to an investigation by officials. The ship is believed to have been dislodged by Hurricane Fiona and predicted to have been built in the 19th century, reported BBC. A huge shipwreck has washed up ashore on the beach of Cape Ray in Newfoundland, Canada(YouTube/ Corey Purchase NiCor Photos)

President of the Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland and Labrador, Neil Burgess got intrigued by the shipwreck and talked about it.

"This is a great, great event,'' Burgess told the Guardian.

"If it's oak or beech or a hardwood species like that, it will tell us it wasn't made here in Newfoundland and was probably made over in Europe somewhere. There are databases of shipwrecks we can search for what was recorded as being lost around Cape Ray,'' Burgess was quoted as saying by UPI.

Provincial archaeologist Jamie Brake has requested visitors to not attempt to take home any souvenirs from the wrecked vessel.

"Our chances of learning something from this are always higher if it's in as good condition and is as intact as possible," Brake said.

Meanwhile, a YouTube user "Corey Purchase NiCor Photos" has uploaded a drone shot of the shipwreck, drawing sharp reaction from netizens. People are demanding that the shipwreck be assessed and preserved.

"Very interesting. Looks early 19th century or perhaps late 18th. My guess would be a European built vessel which has been patched and repaired with American White Oak," wrote one user.

"Looks like your drone work has caught the attention of the world, Mr Purchase. I just became aware of the shipwreck in a Canadian Press article. You'll have the scientific community banging on your door & the door of your community, in the weeks ahead. Super haunting/lonely music that fits perfectly. Oh, and BTW...a great halibut video as well," commented a second person.

"Great video. Looks like there are a lot missing from this shipwreck," wrote a third user.