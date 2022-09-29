Home / World News / Watch dramatic video: Journalist reporting hurricane Ian hit by flying branch

Watch dramatic video: Journalist reporting hurricane Ian hit by flying branch

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022

Hurricane Ian In Florida: In the dramatic footage widely shared on social media, Jim Cantore is seen struggling to stay in place.

Hurricane Ian: Meteorologist Jim Cantore was reporting on hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Meteorologist Jim Cantore was reporting on hurricane Ian.
By Mallika Soni

As Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, becoming the fifth-largest storm to hit the US, a journalist from Weather Channel faced the wrath of the storm.

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was at ground zero to document the storm’s arrival when he was blown backward as a tree branch shot across the street, hitting him in the leg and knocking him over.

In the dramatic footage widely shared on social media, Jim Cantore is seen struggling to stay in place as a street sign is blown down by the wind. Jim Cantore is then seen grabbing onto a street sign for balance.

Watch video here:

“This is one of the worst hurricanes I have ever been in. It may be the worst in terms of covering over 25 years and 90 storms," Jim Cantore said during the coverage.

“It looks like a North Atlantic Ocean storm here in Fort Myers," he added.

In another video from the coverage, Jim Cantore was seen taking refuge, saying, "We have come up here for safety from the surge…and where we were earlier, it looks like there’s three or four feet of water. Waves crashing over the area from earlier this morning.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

florida
florida

