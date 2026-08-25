Hyderabad youth dies by suicide in US after master's degree fails to get him a job

A Hyderabad youth who moved to the United States for higher studies in 2024 allegedly died by suicide in San Antonio, Texas, on August 21, after months of struggling to find a job.

After master’s in US, Hyderabad youth dies by suicide following months of job search. (Unsplash\ representational image)

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The man had recently completed a master’s degree in computer science from the Anderson University College of Business in South Carolina. Difficulty in finding employment had left him depressed and stressed, according to his family, as quoted by NDTV.

In US since 2004

The man travelled to the US in 2024 and had been looking for work after completing his master’s degree.

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His cousin Deepthi has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for bringing his body back to Dammaiguda, Hyderabad, and covering funeral expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} “In 2024, he came to the US. He recently finished his master’s degree and was looking for a job,” read the GoFundMe post. Family remembers his curiosity, determination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In 2024, he came to the US. He recently finished his master’s degree and was looking for a job,” read the GoFundMe post. Family remembers his curiosity, determination {{/usCountry}}

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Deepthi described the man as curious and eager to learn. She said he quickly learned Spanish after moving to the US.

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“During his time in the US, he learned Spanish, and we were all amazed by how quickly he picked up a new language—a reflection of his curiosity and eagerness to learn,” she wrote.

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“Over the years, his’s dedication to his health and fitness inspired those around him. Through discipline, hard work, and countless hours in the gym, he transformed himself and showed the power of determination and consistency. He will always be remembered for his warmth, strength, and positive energy,” the post read.

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“His unexpected passing has left his parents, family, and loved ones with a loss that is difficult to put into words,” it added.

“Please keep his parents in your prayers. We pray that they are given the strength and comfort they need to endure this heartbreaking loss and the difficult days ahead,” the post read.

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As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe campaign had collected more than $29,057. Deepthi said any money left after the repatriation and funeral expenses would be used to support man’s parents.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 0944177829