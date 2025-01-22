Donald Trump on H-1B visa: ‘I don’t want to stop, need competent people'

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, said that he likes both sides of the debate on the H-1B foreign guest workers' visa, stating that he welcomed “competent people” coming into the country, reported news agency PTI. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he liked "both sides of the argument" about the H1-B visa(AP)

“I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. I don't want to stop…,” he said during the event along with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.

He added that the visa not applied to bringing in high-quality professionals for the tech industry but also other professions.

"We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d', wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters, you've got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, NASA also needs... engineers like nobody's ever needed them," Trump said.

The H1-B foreign guest workers' visa is a issue that is highly contested within Trump's own support base. While some allies like Tesla owner Elon Musk support the programme to bring in qualified professionals, others argue that the influx of foreign workers takes away jobs from American citizens.

“So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody,” Trump added during the press conference.

Birth right citizenship and H-1B

While Donald Trump may be ready to support bringing in foreign workers under the H-1B visa, in a radical executive order issued on the first day of his second term, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship”, Trump stripped away birth right citizenship in the country.

Trump declared that unless at least one parent of a new-born in the US is an American citizen or a green card holder, the child will not be an American citizen.

His decision will affect all those with temporary visa status in the US — including those who have an H1-B visa. The decision will be applicable to all children born in the US from February 20.