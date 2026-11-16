'I'm more worried about you': Donald Trump laughs off question on Iranian drone threat

US President Donald Trump on Monday laughed off concerns over the possibility of Iranian drones targeting him personally during an impromptu press gaggle outside the White House in Washington.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Bloomberg)

A reporter asked Trump whether he was concerned about his personal security amid the threat of Iranian drone attacks.

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"Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally," the reporter asked amid a barrage of questions from journalists.

"I'm more worried about you," Trump quickly replied. “Because if they get me, you're gone too.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing out the short distance between himself and the reporter, Trump added, “Be careful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing out the short distance between himself and the reporter, Trump added, “Be careful.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Israel warned US of possible attack on Donald Trump using drones carrying explosives: Report

Iran attacked American base in Bahrain

The exchange came a day after Iran launched a drone attack on American military bases in Bahrain, amid the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28, according to the BBC.

"The Strait of Hormuz is closed, and any aggression by the American enemy will be met with an even harsher and more forceful response," the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps said in a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, the BBC reported.

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During the same press interaction, Trump also lashed out at NBC journalist Yamiche Alcindor after she questioned whether he was paying too much attention to his construction projects in Washington instead of addressing the country's "crumbling" airline system. The issue came into focus after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Trump called Alcindor "pathetic" in response to her question.

The press gaggle marked Trump's first public appearance in several days and came shortly before his scheduled departure for the Philippines and China. During the trip, he is expected to hold trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.