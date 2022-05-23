Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / IMF warns against global economic fragmentation from Ukraine war
world news

IMF warns against global economic fragmentation from Ukraine war

The International Monetary Fund warned against global economic fragmentation as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that undoing decades of integration will make the world poorer and more dangerous.
Russian service members work on demining the territory of Azovstal steel plant during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, on May 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Bloomberg |

The International Monetary Fund warned against global economic fragmentation as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that undoing decades of integration will make the world poorer and more dangerous.

Nations should lower trade barriers to alleviate shortages and lower prices, after more than 30 countries restricted trade in food, energy and other key commodities, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Georgieva made the comments in a blog post with Gita Gopinath, the fund’s first deputy managing director, and Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, the head of the strategy, policy and review department, ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

Countries should diversify imports to secure supply chains and reduce output losses from interruptions, they said. The Group of 20 biggest economies also should improve its common framework for dealing with debt restructuring to help deal with vulnerabilities, the officials wrote.

“The costs of further disintegration would be enormous across countries,” they said. “And people at every income level would be hurt -- from highly paid professionals and middle-income factory workers who export, to low-paid workers who depend on food imports to survive. More people will embark on perilous journeys to seek opportunity elsewhere.” 

RELATED STORIES

Bloomberg Economics last week released the results of a simulation of what an accelerated reversal of globalization might look like in the longer term. It points to a significantly poorer and less productive planet, with trade back at levels before China joined the World Trade Organization. An additional blow: inflation would likely be higher and more volatile.

Cross-border payment systems should be modernized, with countries working together to create a public digital platform for handling remittances to reduce cost and improve safety, the IMF officials wrote. And nations must collaborate to confront climate change, they said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP