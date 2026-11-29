The aerospace giant Boeing has run up against an unexpected hurdle in its efforts to sell planes to foreign airlines: a Trump administration crackdown on legal immigration.

In August, the administration announced that citizens of 50 mostly African countries would need to post a bond of up to $20,000 per trip to obtain a visitor visa. The measure was meant to deter visa overstays.

But it has also impeded foreign airline executives and pilots who need training from making trips

Boeing is contending with the Trump administration’s measures targeting legal immigration.

The companies are among those ensnared in the largest crackdown on legal immigration since the creation of the modern system more than a half-century ago. The crackdown has led to a breakdown in the pathways that highly skilled professionals use to study, work and eventually make homes in the U.S., choking off a pipeline of talent that American universities and companies have spent decades courting.

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At the center of the changes is a $100,000 fee the Trump administration applied to some H-1B visas last year, a fee it is now expanding to other visas and work programs. The administration went even further last month when it banned Microsoft and several other companies from sponsoring their employees on H-1B or other work visas for green cards, forcing the firms to either let longtime employees go or move them abroad. The move sent shock waves through the business world.

The crackdown is the result of a long-running effort by Stephen Miller, President Trump’s new chief of staff and longtime top immigration adviser. Although Miller is more widely known for shutting down illegal crossings at the southern border and directing arrest operations around the country, reshaping the legal immigration system has been his primary passion since his days as a junior staffer in the U.S. Senate. He has told associates he believes narrowing legal paths into the U.S. is ultimately an even more important goal to reshaping the country and putting unemployed Americans back to work.

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Administration officials have said the steps are necessary to root out widespread fraud and abuse in work visa programs by outsourcing companies and by employers who hire new international graduates willing to take lower salaries than American counterparts. They argue that, by imposing new fees and restrictions, they are clearing the way for American companies to access limited numbers of visa slots for top talent.

“President Trump’s America First agenda unapologetically puts American workers first by reforming programs that were being abused to import cheap foreign labor to replace American workers,” said Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman. “There is no shortage of talent in our country, and the Trump Administration will continue to implement policies that create good jobs for Americans.”

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The White House last month banned Microsoft and some other companies from sponsoring employees on H-1B or other work visas for green cards.

Pulling every lever

When Trump came back into office, Miller assembled a small team of aides who direct immigration agencies across the federal government, down to reviewing every last policy tweak. He held 10 a.m. meetings six days a week with top immigration officials across the government and monitored visa-approval rates, chastising leaders at the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department if they climbed too high, according to current and former administration officials.

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“They came in with a plan and they’re executing on it,” said Robert O’Malley, an immigration attorney in Grand Rapids, Mich., who served as an immigration policy official at DHS until December. “Every lever that can be pulled is being pulled.”

Miller’s elevation to chief of staff has taken him off those near-daily immigration meetings, but officials across the government expect the crackdown to continue. He has appointed a top deputy, Tony Salisbury, to continue leading the meetings and has installed loyalists across the bureaucracy to carry out his policy goals.

Vice President JD Vance recently voiced support for killing the H-1B visa entirely.

Although Trump has recently expressed some desire to work with Democrats on reforming the immigration system, and show immigrants some leniency, his instincts run counter to those of his new chief of staff. Advisers say Trump believes that the system is being abused and supports measures to correct it. He leaves many of the smaller details of his immigration policy to Miller, and few other advisers with that level of seniority are offering him an alternate view. Opposition from businesses has been muted by companies’ concerns that Miller could retaliate against them for protesting, according to people familiar with their thinking.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has also made the case to Trump that U.S. green cards and visas are some of the most desirable on the planet, and the immigration system should serve as a source of revenue for the federal government, according to people who have spoken with Lutnick.

Miller’s policies channel broad concerns among the president’s supporters about foreigners—primarily from India—who populate the ranks of the top U.S. technology companies and earn a disproportionate share of slots at the most prestigious universities, particularly in masters and Ph.D. programs.

That view is bolstered by Vice President JD Vance, who for years has argued overall immigration should be cut to far lower levels so immigrants can better assimilate into American society. Recently, he voiced support for killing the H-1B visa entirely.

Stranded abroad

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The administration has tightened the standards for issuing visas and green cards, scrutinizing applicants’ bank records, personal health histories and social-media accounts for reasons to turn them away. Visa and green-card processing times have grown by months or even several years as immigration officers have been reassigned to other parts of the government, such as assisting with arrests or rooting out voter fraud.

A senior DHS official said the agency responsible for processing visas and green cards is also digging out from under four years of the Biden administration, when millions of immigrants who entered the country illegally were allowed to temporarily remain and given work permits, creating a huge volume of work for the government. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson said they won’t sacrifice screening quality for speed.

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Extreme delays in visa approvals and increased scrutiny are hitting companies and individual foreigners far sooner than the bigger visa changes. Processing delays have left applicants abroad stranded, with immigrants forfeiting job offers because their visas are taking too long to come through. For immigrants in the U.S., the delays can leave people temporarily without status—and vulnerable to deportation.

In July, an executive working at a U.S. multinational company in Kansas City, Mo., boarded his flight for a business trip at the Kansas City airport when flight attendants called him to the front of the plane. Three officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement handcuffed the executive and brought him to a detention center, according to his lawyer, Rekha Sharma-Crawford.

The man, who is originally from Brazil, worked for five years on an L-1 visa, for senior company executives who are transferred from foreign offices, before his company had sponsored him for a green card. But the government hasn’t yet looked at his green-card application, and meanwhile, his L-1 visa expired, Sharma-Crawford said.

In such cases, immigrants technically don’t have a legal status but exist in what the government terms a “period of authorized stay,” where they are issued work and travel permits until their green-card applications are decided. Before last year, arresting an immigrant in a period of authorized stay was nearly unheard of.

Agents took the man to a detention center, where other officers attempted to persuade the man to drop his case and self-deport, Sharma-Crawford said. He was released several days later when a judge granted him bond.

“The business world, they’re looking at situations like these and asking, ‘Does this stuff really happen?’ ” Sharma-Crawford said. “And the answer these days is, yes.”

Asked about the case, a DHS spokesperson confirmed it and said that a pending application doesn’t confer legal status.

Not enough doctors

In the past few months, the administration has worked to dismantle the most common route by which white-collar foreigners build careers in the U.S.

Most arrive on a student visa, work for a year or more after graduation under a program known as Optional Practical Training, then move to an H-1B, the temporary work visa that lets them work while they pursue a green card.

The administration has attempted to limit how long students can remain on their visas to finish school, to curtail students’ ability to complete internships, to lower the chances that new graduates can qualify for H-1Bs, and to require that companies pay their H-1B employees significantly higher salaries.

Rosemary Jenks, co-founder of the Immigration Accountability Project, has lobbied for changes like the ones the Trump administration is enacting for more than three decades. She said arguments to curtail white-collar immigration have recently felt more compelling as Americans fear losing jobs to AI.

“Young Americans have done everything right. They’ve learned to code, and still, they can’t find jobs,” she said. “Even though we’re supposedly short on these ‘high skilled workers.’ ”

The changes stand to hurt a rural health system in southeastern Iowa that relies disproportionately on international medical graduates to staff its hospitals.

Dr. Joel Ryon, chief medical officer at Great River Health, said roughly 30% of his 129 doctors came to the U.S. as international students. Persuading American doctors to move to the rural corner of Iowa is difficult, he said, but immigrants are willing if it allows them to keep their visas and provides a path to becoming a U.S. citizen.

Ryon said he was trying to bring on three new doctors before the new fee is expected to take effect in the coming months. “We have to continue with our current recruitment plan, because if not we won’t have enough doctors,” he said. Once the fee hits, “we just won’t have the budget for it.”

Write to Michelle Hackman at michelle.hackman@wsj.com