Impossible to isolate vast country as Russia: Putin warns amid West's sanctions
- Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region, which is located in the far east of the country, earlier in the day, to meet Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and mark Russia's annual Cosmonautics Day.
Vladimir Putin on Tuesday cited the success of the erstwhile Soviet space programme to claim attempts to isolate a 'vast country' like Russia are doomed to fail. The Russian president's comment comes amid a renewed flood of sanctions by the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and other nations to deter Moscow from its war on Ukraine.
Speaking to Russian state television, Putin said the Soviet space programme was evidence his country could achieve massive leaps forward despite tough conditions.
Also Read | Zelenskyy warns Russia could use chemical weapons: ‘would like to remind…’
"We don't intend to be isolated. It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world - especially such a vast country as Russia," he said.
Putin travelled to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region, which is located in the far east of the country, to meet Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and mark Russia's annual Cosmonautics Day.
The two leaders toured the space port, where Putin also met Roscosmos' head Dmitry Rogozin, Russian cosmonauts and cosmodrome builders, according to Sky News.
"Why an earth are we getting so worried about these sanctions?” Lukashenko asked, according to Russian state television.
Referring to Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin - the first human being to travel to outer space - Putin said sanctions imposed at the time were 'total (and) isolation was complete but the Soviet Union was still first in space'.
Gagarin's achievement came over six decades ago, during the Cold War era.
Putin's comments about defying Western sanctions came after he said the war in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a 'special military operation' - was to protect Russia. He said a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces was inevitable and that Russia could no longer 'tolerate genocide in Donbas'.
Donbas consists of the pro-Russian and separatist-backed Donetsk and Luhansk regions where tensions have been high since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.
In the last talks between Russia and Ukraine, Msocow made it clear that their stand on Crimea and Donbas remained unchanged.
-
Nokia to quit Russian market, 2,000 employees affected
Nokia will pull out of the Russian market, meaning layoffs for the some 2,000 staff the Finnish telecoms provider has in the country, the company said Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after rival Ericsson decided to suspend its activities in the country indefinitely. Nokia, which stopped deliveries to the country in early March, "can now announce that we will exit the Russian market," the mobile telecoms giant said in a statement.
-
India, US urge Taliban to follow UNSC resolution
India and the US have called on the Taliban leadership to abide by the UNSC resolution which demands that Afghanistan's territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to plan or finance terrorist attacks. The Indian side was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
-
On first day as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif scraps 2 weekly-offs for govt offices
Sharif, who was sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, reached his office at 800 am before the arrival of the staff, most of them reaching at the 1000 am, which was set as office opening time by the previous Imran Khan government.
-
Sri Lanka defaults on $51 billion debt. Which other countries have defaulted?
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Tuesday it was defaulting on all payments on its $51-billion external debt after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. Lebanon, Argentina, Belize, Zambia, Suriname, 2020 Lebanon, once known as the "Switzerland of the Middle East", defaults on a debt payment for the first time in its history in March 2020 with the country sunk in a deep economic crisis amid huge protests about corruption.
-
Death toll from Philippines storm rises to 42: official tallies
Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics