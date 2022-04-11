Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Pakistan lawmakers to vote for next PM today
- Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: On Sunday, Imran Khan lost the vote of confidence with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.
The National assembly of Pakistan will vote for the next Prime Minister on Monday. According to reports by local media, the house will convene at 2 pm for the same. It has accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, who is likely to succeed Khan and vice chairman of PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.
In the early hours of Sunday, Khan was voted out of power after his PTI government lost the vote of confidence with 174 members in the 342-member house voting in favour of the resolution.
Ahead of the vote, security has been heightened in Pakistan at around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, according to the local media.
Meanwhile, according to local media reports, Khan will visit Parliament House on Monday to chair PTI parliamentary party session at 12 pm (local time). The PTI members have also vowed to hold peaceful protests across the country after Isha prayer.
On Sunday as well, a large number of protests were staged in parts of Pakistan by PTI supporters against the ouster of Khan. The protesters including women and children showed their solidarity with Khan during the rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday.
Apr 11, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Protests in support of Imran Khan
Apr 11, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Pakistan: Imran Khan to visit Parliament House today
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Parliament House on Monday to chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party session at 12 pm (local time), reported local media.
Nawaz’s brother steps out of the shadows
- Sharif, younger brother of disgraced three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, led a rainbow opposition alliance of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties that ousted Khan.
Sharif promises no ‘politics of revenge’
Imran Khan's attempt at show of strength after exit: '...US-backed regime'
'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan raised against Pakistan Army after Imran's ouster
- The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country to protest against Imran Khan's ouster.
Imran Khan supporters protest outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence
