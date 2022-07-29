Imran Khan's PTI funded by foreign cricket company?
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan crafted his political career on the plank of anti-corruption crusade. But the former cricket captain is now in the eye of a storm, this after allegations of dubious funding of his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf via a cricket tournament have surfaced, The Financial Times reported.
In early 2010s, Khan was invited by Pakistani business tycoon Arif Naqvi to Wootton, a village in the British county Oxfordshire for a weekend. The event was hosted by Abraaj Group, fund management unit of Naqvi's equity firm. Later, he presided over Wootton T20 Cup, a league between teams with quirky names like Peshawar Perverts and Faisalabad Fothermuckers. Veteran cricket commentator Henry Blofeld attended along with expert umpires and film crews, the website reported.
Imran Khan told the website that he had gone to Wootton for a fundraising event also attended by many supporters of his party. He even took the field and bowled during an event.
The guests were asked to pay between 2,000-2,500 pounds to attend the event, claimed to be hosted for 'philanthropic causes'. However, the fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Limited, the firm owned by Naqvi which was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The money was used to fund Khan's party PTI. The firm received funds from several companies and individuals including a UAE minister and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family who contributed two million British pounds.
As per the law, foreign nationals and companies are barred from funding political parties in Pakistan. However, the internal documents accessed by the website show millions of dollars were transferred to Imran Khan's party between February 28 and May 30 from Wootton Cricket's bank account.
The Pakistan poll panel is already probing the funding of PTI since years. In January this year, the election commission in a report alleged that the then ruling PTI received funds from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting funds and concealing dozens of bank accounts. Wootton Cricket was named in the report, but Naqvi wasn’t identified as its owner.
As per the report, Wootton Cricket received $1.3 million from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd on March 14, 2013. On the same day, the money was allegedly transferred to a PTI bank account in Pakistan.
In April that year, Wootton Cricket received $2 million from UAE minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, who is also the chair of Pakistan's Bank Alfalah.
The website accessed emails between Naqvi and a colleague about transferring $1.2 million to Khan's party. Six days after Wootton received $2 million, he transferred $1.2 million from it to Pakistan in two instalments.
-
Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.
-
UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods
Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.
-
US plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September: NYT
Washington: The US government decided against expanding the eligibility for the second Covid booster because Pfizer and Moderna have said they will update their existing vaccines to perform better against a more transmissible Omicron variant, a New York Times report said on Friday. Currently, federal guidelines limit a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people over age 50 and people over age 12 who are immunocompromised.
-
Iran executes three women in single day: Report
Iran this week executed three women in the space of a single day, all on charges of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday. Norway-based Iran Human Rights said that on July 27 three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands in separate cases, meaning at least 10 women have now been executed by Iran in 2022. An Afghan national, Senobar Jalali, was executed in a prison outside Tehran, it said.
-
Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium
An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured. According to Abdulhaq Omeri, an Afghanistan-based journalist, a blast took off inside the Kabul international cricket ground during the Shepgize cricket tournament in Afghanistan. The video taken after the explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is going viral on social media. More details are not yet available.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics