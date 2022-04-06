Imran slams opposition again, says 'Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs' collaborating with 'foreign power'
Outgoing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday again raged at the country’s opposition parties, once again likening them to ‘Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs,’ and urging people to protest the country from this ‘assault’ on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy.
Also Read | Imran Khan told me he was planning to remove General Bajwa: Party member's explosive video
“The people are always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy. It is the people who must come out and defend against this latest and biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy by a foreign power through local collaborators – our Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs,” Khan posted on Twitter.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has, in recent days, repeatedly claimed that there is an ‘international conspiracy’ to topple his government, even as the former-cricketer-turned politician saw a no confidence motion against him being moved by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, in the National Assembly (NA).
Also Read | Pak Cabinet Secretary notifies that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is not PM
Khan claims that the ‘foreign power’ in question is the United States, specifically Donald Lu, Washington's assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs. Lu allegedly wrote to Pakistan's then ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, ‘threatening’ that there would be ‘implications’ if Khan survived the no-confidence vote.
Also Read | Imran Khan paying price for ‘disobeying’ US & visiting Moscow, says Russia
Leaders of the PDM, which comprises, among others, arch-rivals Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), are in cahoots with the US, as per Imran Khan.
Also Read | US rubbishes Imran's claim of ‘foreign conspiracy' to unseat him
Last Sunday, National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who is from the PTI, rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan, prompting the opposition to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. In an address to the nation within minutes of the developments in the NA, Imran said he requested President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national and provincial assemblies, adding that fresh polls will take place within 90 days.
-
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy slams European 'indecisiveness' over sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday condemned hesitancy in Europe over stopping Russian energy imports, claiming that some leaders were more concerned with business losses than with war crimes. Addressing the Irish Parliament, Zelenskyy said new "rhetoric" about sanctions had emerged, "but I cannot tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through and everything that Russia has done to us". His statement comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 42nd day.
-
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag, condemns 'the massacre of Bucha'
Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned "the massacre of Bucha" and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent from the town where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church. Francis said the darkened and stained flag, which had writing and symbols on it was brought to him from Bucha on Tuesday.
-
Canada: Bill to compel digital media giants to share revenue with news orgs tabled in parl
The Canadian government has tabled a legislation in parliament that will compel digital media giants to enter into revenue sharing agreements with news organisations. Called Bill C-18, it will be the Online News Act once passed, and that is a likely outcome as it enjoys broad support cutting across party lines. Among the digital behemoths that the bill will impact are Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics