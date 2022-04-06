Imran slams opposition again, says 'Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs' collaborating with 'foreign power'

Outgoing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday again raged at the country’s opposition parties, once again likening them to ‘Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs,’ and urging people to protest the country from this ‘assault’ on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy.

“The people are always the strongest defenders of a country’s sovereignty and democracy. It is the people who must come out and defend against this latest and biggest assault on Pakistan’s sovereignty and democracy by a foreign power through local collaborators – our Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs,” Khan posted on Twitter.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has, in recent days, repeatedly claimed that there is an ‘international conspiracy’ to topple his government, even as the former-cricketer-turned politician saw a no confidence motion against him being moved by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, in the National Assembly (NA).

Khan claims that the ‘foreign power’ in question is the United States, specifically Donald Lu, Washington's assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs. Lu allegedly wrote to Pakistan's then ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, ‘threatening’ that there would be ‘implications’ if Khan survived the no-confidence vote.

Leaders of the PDM, which comprises, among others, arch-rivals Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), are in cahoots with the US, as per Imran Khan.

Last Sunday, National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who is from the PTI, rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan, prompting the opposition to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. In an address to the nation within minutes of the developments in the NA, Imran said he requested President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national and provincial assemblies, adding that fresh polls will take place within 90 days.