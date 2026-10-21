In 1977, Rascal the Raccoon sparked Japan’s pet craze; escaped raccoons spread to almost all 47 prefectures, with crop losses at ¥450 million in 2022

Can a cute cartoon change the wildlife of a country? In Japan, it did. Rascal the Raccoon, a 1977 anime, inspired many families to want a pet raccoon. Today, the animals are found in almost all parts of the country. Takaaki Suzuki and Tohru Ikeda, in a Wildlife Research study, examined local government responses to the raccoon invasion. It surveyed 47 prefectural governments and 366 municipal governments in 2012 and 2013. The results show how difficult the problem is to solve..

How a pet craze turned into a nationwide problem

A cartoon from 1977 set off Japan's pet raccoon craze. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

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Rascal the Raccoon was based on a book by Sterling North about a boy and his pet raccoon. Japanese audiences loved the show. Soon thousands of raccoons from Canada and the U.S. were imported for the pet trade. But raccoons are wild creatures. Many owners found they were not cut out for house living. Some let their pets go, and some got away. Japan later prohibited the import of raccoons, but the damage was done.

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Raccoons are not native to Japan and are considered an invasive species. They breed fast and adapt quickly, which has helped them spread. Reports of raccoon damage now come from almost all of Japan’s 47 prefectures. Many of the animals are in the hilly parts of the western edge of Tokyo. The raccoon is also designated as an invasive alien species in the Invasive Alien Species Act of Japan.

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Raccoon crop losses in Japan reached about ¥450 million in fiscal 2022.

The cost for farmers and wildlife

{{^usCountry}} The damage is severe. According to the Taipei Times, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries put raccoon crop losses at about ¥450 million in fiscal 2022. That's about $2.9 million. The biggest victims were fruit, vegetables, and livestock. The local media have also reported raccoons eating the endangered Tokyo salamander. Tokyo captured 1,282 raccoons in fiscal year 2022. It caught 259 in fiscal year 2012. Those numbers don’t tell the full story. One local official said only a fraction of raccoons are actually caught, so officials cannot grasp their overall range. Why is it so hard to control {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The damage is severe. According to the Taipei Times, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries put raccoon crop losses at about ¥450 million in fiscal 2022. That's about $2.9 million. The biggest victims were fruit, vegetables, and livestock. The local media have also reported raccoons eating the endangered Tokyo salamander. Tokyo captured 1,282 raccoons in fiscal year 2022. It caught 259 in fiscal year 2012. Those numbers don’t tell the full story. One local official said only a fraction of raccoons are actually caught, so officials cannot grasp their overall range. Why is it so hard to control {{/usCountry}}

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Local governments face a number of roadblocks. Officials cited shortages of control staff, funding, and expertise. Many also had no clear facts on how many raccoons lived in their area. In some places, strong control early in an invasion has worked. But very few areas have reduced raccoon numbers in the long term. At the time of that study, no raccoon population in Japan had been eradicated.

The same authors went further in a later BMC Ecology paper, interviewing local government staff in three municipal departments in 2014 and 2015. These locations were actively managing raccoons, yet officers still faced real challenges. Raccoons are often treated separately by prefectures and municipalities, and better coordination is needed to manage them in Japan.

What this story teaches us

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Rascal the Raccoon began as a popular children’s story. But it became a long-standing problem for farmers and local officials. Some visitors confuse raccoons with tanuki, which are raccoon dogs native to Japan and often found in folklore. Raccoons are the new kids on the block. The lesson is simple. Trends come and go quickly, but animals released into the wild can stay for decades. Before you bring home an exotic pet, it’s worth asking who will care for it. It is also worth asking what happens if it gets away.