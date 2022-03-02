In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
- Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
In a first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Moscow came up with a death toll of its troops. As many as 498 Russian soldiers died on the battlefield in Ukraine, while another 1,597 suffered injuries, Russia's RIA news agency said on Wednesday.
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
Full coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict here
Foreign agencies who reported the casualties citing Russian media, however, said the numbers could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine either.
The conflict between the two countries intensified on the seventh day with Russia claiming to have taken control of the first sizable city of Ukraine - Kherson. Situated near the Black Sea, Kherson is a port city of the east European nation, and according to the global map - close to Moldova.
Heavy bombings defined Kharkiv - the second-largest city of Ukraine, with similar situation visible in the capital city of Kyiv. Ukraine said Russian forces were attacking civilians, knocking off administrative buildings, residential areas and kindergartens.
Also Read | Russian FM Sergei Lavrov says a third World War would involve nuclear weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been actively rallying up his people to stay strong in wake of the invasion, called upon the global Jewish community to speak out after Russian airstrikes destroyed the main television tower in the Babi Yar district of Kyiv on Tuesday. The incident led to the deaths of five people and injured five others.
The President also claimed the Ukrainian army had killed more than 6,000 Russian soldiers since the invasion started.
Meanwhile, delegations of Russia and Ukraine are slated to hold a second round of ceasefire talks on Thursday morning. The Belarus foreign ministry tweeted a short while ago that the “Hunter's House is ready” to host the delegations. Reuters reported that the Russian army is providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky said negotiations can only resume between the two countries if the Russians first stop the bombings in Ukraine.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.
-
‘Don’t you see?': Zelenskyy to Jews after Russians bomb Holocaust massacre site
On Tuesday, Russia switched to missile strikes as it showered them in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and capital Kyiv, causing several casualties. The strikes began in the morning, and later in the day, Russians bombed the primary television tower at the Babi Yar district in Kyiv due to which as many as five people were killed and five more wounded.
-
Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts had expected that Russia would use its full air force against Ukraine and are at their wits' end seeing Russia's risk-averse behaviour in the ongoing conflict.
-
Putin bans Russians from leaving the country with $10,000+ foreign currency
“Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed a decree prohibiting Russians from leaving the country with more than USD 10,000 in foreign currency,” The Kyiv Independent tweeted.
-
Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying: Reports
Russian troops invading Ukraine are suffering from low morale and many of them are sabotaging their vehicles, a Pentagon official has said, as reported by the New York Times. Apart from the drooping morale, the soldiers are also suffering from a shortage of resources, including food and fuel.