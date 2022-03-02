Home / World News / In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion

  • Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
A destroyed building following Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia said it would press forward with its invasion of Ukraine until its goals are met, as troops were seen moving in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. (Photographer: Erin Trieb/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

In a first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Moscow came up with a death toll of its troops. As many as 498 Russian soldiers died on the battlefield in Ukraine, while another 1,597 suffered injuries, Russia's RIA news agency said on Wednesday.

Full coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict here

Foreign agencies who reported the casualties citing Russian media, however, said the numbers could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine either.

The conflict between the two countries intensified on the seventh day with Russia claiming to have taken control of the first sizable city of Ukraine - Kherson. Situated near the Black Sea, Kherson is a port city of the east European nation, and according to the global map - close to Moldova.

Heavy bombings defined Kharkiv - the second-largest city of Ukraine, with similar situation visible in the capital city of Kyiv. Ukraine said Russian forces were attacking civilians, knocking off administrative buildings, residential areas and kindergartens.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergei Lavrov says a third World War would involve nuclear weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been actively rallying up his people to stay strong in wake of the invasion, called upon the global Jewish community to speak out after Russian airstrikes destroyed the main television tower in the Babi Yar district of Kyiv on Tuesday. The incident led to the deaths of five people and injured five others.

The President also claimed the Ukrainian army had killed more than 6,000 Russian soldiers since the invasion started.

Meanwhile, delegations of Russia and Ukraine are slated to hold a second round of ceasefire talks on Thursday morning. The Belarus foreign ministry tweeted a short while ago that the “Hunter's House is ready” to host the delegations. Reuters reported that the Russian army is providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said negotiations can only resume between the two countries if the Russians first stop the bombings in Ukraine.

