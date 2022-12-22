India, China corps commanders agree to stability in Western sector after Chushul Moldo meeting on Tuesday

India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20 and agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA statement said the two sides agreed to stay in close contact, and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

Also Read | 'Indian Army is very powerful, but…': Asaduddin Owaisi on India-China border row

"Building on the progress made after the last meeting on 17th July 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner," the ministry added.

The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The 17th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting comes after the recent border clash in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector. On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

Delivering a statement in Parliament on the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses that the Chinese attempt was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.

The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both the sides. He informed both Houses that there were no fatalities or serious casualties on Indian side.

Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The Defence Minister also said that the issue was also taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.