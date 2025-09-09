India expresses concern to Canada after Khalsa Day float features poster of high commissioner-designate

Toronto: India has officially communicated its concern to the Canadian government over its High Commissioner-designate Dinesh Patnaik being targeted by pro-Khalistan elements even before he has arrived in the country to assume charge. India's high commissioner-designate to Canada Dinesh K Patnaik (PTI)

A float of the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) at the annual Khalsa Day parade on Sunday in the Greater Toronto Area township of Malton featured a poster of Patnaik. His appointment was only announced on August 28 by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Concerns over the float have been taken up “strongly” by India’s High Commission in Ottawa with Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, a senior official said.

The float targeting Patnaik had a poster with his photograph and claimed he “sabotaged” the so-called Khalistan Referendum in London in 2018. He was the Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom at the time.

Patnaik is expected to receive enhanced protection from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s diplomatic security unit when he arrives in Canada. His predecessor Sanjay Kumar Verma was first given such cover in the summer of 2023 when SFJ started distributing posters accusing Indian officials of being responsible for the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, that year.

Three months later, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder. India described those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated” and ties cratered and a reset has only taken shape after Mark Carney replaced Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party and as PM this year.

Given the perceived threats, senior Indian diplomats have received protection from Canadian security agencies since the summer of 2023. In a statement released at the time, Melanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, said, “Canada takes its obligations under Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable.”

However, the targeting of Indian diplomats, including its High Commissioner and Consul Generals in Toronto and Vancouver only escalated since then.

In October last year, India withdrew six diplomats and officials from Canada after Ottawa asked New Delhi to waive their diplomatic immunity so they could be questioned in connection with alleged violent criminal activity in the country. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats.

The process for the return of High Commissioners to the two capitals only began in June this year after the meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis.