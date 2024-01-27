India is cooperating with Canada over Nijjar killing: Official

As she retired on Friday, Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA) Jody Thomas indicated that Ottawa is receiving greater cooperation from India with regard to the investigation of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 and the relationship is getting healthier. A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. (REUTERS)

Thomas made these remarks in interviews to Canadian media on Friday. “I wouldn’t describe them as not co-operating. I think we’ve made advancements in that relationship,” she told the network CTV, echoing what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in December about sensing a “tonal shift” in terms of how New Delhi was approaching the “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s murder in Surrey, British Columbia.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

When Trudeau originally made that statement on September 18 in the House of Commons, India had described it as “absurd” and “motivated.” Both countries expelled a senior diplomat each in the immediate aftermath.

“I think we’re back towards a healthier relationship,” Thomas said in an interview with the outlet CTV News. As for the investigation being conducted by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), she said it was “being careful to ensure that every T is crossed and I dotted to have a successful charge package and prosecution.”

“India is working with us…far more closely to resolve this,” she told CTV.

Thomas told CTV, “My discussions with my counterpart in India have been fruitful, and I think they’ve moved things forward.”

India’s High Commission in Ottawa did not respond to requests for a response to the NSIA’s comments, but in an interview in December, High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma said that India’s “approach towards resolving this issue” has “always been collaborative.”

Canada will get a new NSIA on Saturday when Nathalie G Drouin, currently Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, assumes charge of the critical position. Thomas had visited India in August to discuss the Nijjar murder with Indian officials. She described India’s reaction to the PM’s statement as “unfortunate” and “a bit of a surprise.”

Prior to Trudeau’s statement, Canada had also “paused” negotiations with India towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) in late August.

India had suspended visas issuance to Canadians right after Trudeau’s statement but that was normalised in November. It also sought “parity” in diplomatic presence, leading to 41 Canadian diplomats leaving India in October.

According to a report in the outlet Globe and Mail last month Canadian law enforcement has two suspects linked to Nijjar’s murder under surveillance and their arrest could be imminent.