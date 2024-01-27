 India is cooperating with Canada over Nijjar killing: Official | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / India is cooperating with Canada over Nijjar killing: Official

India is cooperating with Canada over Nijjar killing: Official

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Jan 27, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA) Jody Thomas indicated that Ottawa is receiving greater cooperation from India with regard to the investigation of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

As she retired on Friday, Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA) Jody Thomas indicated that Ottawa is receiving greater cooperation from India with regard to the investigation of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 and the relationship is getting healthier.

A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. (REUTERS)
A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. (REUTERS)

Thomas made these remarks in interviews to Canadian media on Friday. “I wouldn’t describe them as not co-operating. I think we’ve made advancements in that relationship,” she told the network CTV, echoing what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in December about sensing a “tonal shift” in terms of how New Delhi was approaching the “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s murder in Surrey, British Columbia.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

When Trudeau originally made that statement on September 18 in the House of Commons, India had described it as “absurd” and “motivated.” Both countries expelled a senior diplomat each in the immediate aftermath.

“I think we’re back towards a healthier relationship,” Thomas said in an interview with the outlet CTV News. As for the investigation being conducted by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), she said it was “being careful to ensure that every T is crossed and I dotted to have a successful charge package and prosecution.”

“India is working with us…far more closely to resolve this,” she told CTV.

Thomas told CTV, “My discussions with my counterpart in India have been fruitful, and I think they’ve moved things forward.”

India’s High Commission in Ottawa did not respond to requests for a response to the NSIA’s comments, but in an interview in December, High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma said that India’s “approach towards resolving this issue” has “always been collaborative.”

Canada will get a new NSIA on Saturday when Nathalie G Drouin, currently Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, assumes charge of the critical position. Thomas had visited India in August to discuss the Nijjar murder with Indian officials. She described India’s reaction to the PM’s statement as “unfortunate” and “a bit of a surprise.”

Prior to Trudeau’s statement, Canada had also “paused” negotiations with India towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) in late August.

India had suspended visas issuance to Canadians right after Trudeau’s statement but that was normalised in November. It also sought “parity” in diplomatic presence, leading to 41 Canadian diplomats leaving India in October.

According to a report in the outlet Globe and Mail last month Canadian law enforcement has two suspects linked to Nijjar’s murder under surveillance and their arrest could be imminent.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On