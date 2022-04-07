India to face significant cost if aligned with Russia: US
President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said the administration has warned India against aligning itself with Russia, and that US officials have been “disappointed” with some of New Delhi’s reaction to the Ukraine invasion.
“There are certainly areas where we have been disappointed by both China and India’s decisions, in the context of the invasion,” the director of the White House National Economic Council, Brian Deese, told reporters at a breakfast Wednesday hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.
The US has told India that the consequences of a “more explicit strategic alignment” with Moscow would be “significant and long-term,” he said.
While the US, Europe, Australia and Japan have piled economic sanctions onto Russia in response to its war against Ukraine, India has declined and instead has sought to continue imports of Russian oil.
New Delhi’s reaction to the invasion is complicating its relationship with Washington, where India is regarded as an important partner in countering Chinese influence in Asia.
Deese’s comments come after Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh traveled to India last week for meetings with officials.
“What Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t respond to a message seeking comment sent after normal business hours.
The US and the rest of the Group of Seven nations will continue to collaborate with India and hope that they can align efforts to the greatest extent possible, a US official said in a briefing for reporters Wednesday on new sanctions against Russia. India and the US collaborate extensively on food security and global energy, the official said.
The official asked not to be identified as a condition of the briefing.
In addition to seeking Russian oil, India is the world’s largest buyer of Russian weapons. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resisted entreaties from the US and Australia to scale back the relationship, insisting that India needs Russian weapons to counter both Pakistan and China and that alternatives are too expensive, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Why US, EU targeted Putin's daughters Mariya, Katerina in new sanctions?
Amid mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the United States on Wednesday announced a new set of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters Mariya Putina (Vorontsova) and Katerina Tikhonova, and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks. The penalties cut off all of Putin's close family members from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
-
Germany seeks to boost renewable energy, cut Russian imports
The German government unveiled a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the production of renewable power, meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. Europe's biggest economy aims to generate almost all of its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2035 — more than doubling the current rate in 13 years.
-
Putin's daughters sanctioned; EU asks Russian troops to give up arms: Top points
Kremlin on Wednesday said that Russia is “interested in ending military operations” in Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to conditions laid down by Moscow at the talks with Kyiv.
-
Imran Khan seeks Memogate-style probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple govt
Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed that a vote of no-confidence against him in the National Assembly tabled by the Opposition was part of a US-led conspiracy to remove him, but the US has denied this.
-
Ukraine: 4 civilians killed at aid distribution point, east under heavy fire
Russian artillery bombarded Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, as Ukraine's president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new, tougher restrictions on trade with Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes. The United States announced new sanctions, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters, days after grim images emerged of the bodies of civilians shot at close range in the town of Bucha when it was retaken from Russian forces.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics