Indian, Canadian govt representatives hold discussions on trade and investment

Toronto: Catalysed by business associations, Indian and Canadian government representatives have held multiple discussions in recent days focused on trade and investment. Indian and Canadian officials along with other stakeholders in the India-Canada trade corridor at the roundtable in Ottawa last week. (Credit: High Commission of India, Ottawa)

On Wednesday, the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) organised a business roundtable in Toronto, a closed-door dialogue on the “evolving” India-Canada economic relationship. The special guests featured Sara Wilshaw, Canada’s Chief Trade Commissioner and Assistant Deputy Minister at Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, and India’s Acting Consul General in Toronto Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh.

A week earlier, a similar roundtable in Ottawa was attended by Global Affairs Canada (GAC’s) Director General for South Asia Marie-Louise Hannan and India’s Acting High Commissioner Chinmoy Naik. Also present at both meetings was India’s former High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria.

Bisaria said, “There is cautious optimism, a sense what was a headwind for businesses for the last two years has become a tailwind.”

ICBC’s CEO Nadira Hamid later told the Hindustan Times while this appeared to be a “positive time” for trade ties, with the governments “poised” to enter a “new phase” in the relationship, they wanted to “to ensure this momentum carries on”.

She described these roundtables as “round one” of the business advocacy events, with more such interfaces planned for later in 2025 and for spring next year.

Following the roundtable in Ottawa, India’s High Commission in Ottawa had posted that Naik “emphasised deepening India-Canada commercial & investment relations.”

After the Toronto event, India’s consulate posted that Wilshaw and Singh “provided key insights on strengthening this vital economic corridor — building on the momentum of the recent meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Canada.” That reference was to the bilateral meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis last month.

Hamid said, “We need to continue taking steps to go in the right direction. Our suggestion is to concentrate on niche sectors which are important for both governments.” These include agri-tech, artificial intelligence, LNG, critical minerals and auto parts, among others.

She also said another focus area was education partnerships, particularly innovation and technology ties between universities. Indian companies seeking to expand their footprint in Canada are also seeking e-visas for businesses, like those that India issues, Hamid pointed out.

These meetings follow the visit by GAC’s Assistant Deputy Minister (Indo-Pacific) Weldon Epp to India earlier this month during which he travelled to New Delhi and Mumbai. He met Canadian institutional investors, including pension funds, while in the commercial capital.