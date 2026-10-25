Indian diaspora holds ‘Bharat First’ gathering in Munich, backs Modi govt’s mandate, counters anti-India narratives

Members of the Indian diaspora in Germany gathered at Rindermarkt in Munich for a peaceful demonstration titled ‘Bharat First’, organised by Non-Resident Indian (NRIs) for Bharat Rise, to express support for India’s democratic mandate and counter what organisers described as anti-India narratives abroad.

Indian diaspora in Germany conducted ‘Bharat First’ demostration in Munich. (ANI )

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The gathering on Saturday brought together Indian professionals, students and families from across Germany. Participants called for respect for the mandate of 1.4 billion Indians and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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According to the organisers, they highlighted that certain negative elements and politically motivated campaigns are attempting to weaken India's democratic image from abroad.

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The diaspora resolved to actively shut down these divisive protests and defend India’s global standing through factual, patriotic narrative-building.

During extensive discussions at the gathering, participants directly addressed the issue of Germany-based commentators—specifically calling out YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Diaspora leaders emphasised that self-styled online critics living in Germany do not speak for the wider Indian community across Europe, who overwhelmingly stand behind India's democratic choices, economic progress, and national sovereignty.

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The gathering also sought to engage with the local German community. Organisers and participants interacted with passers-by to discuss India's democratic system and development, while addressing what they described as misrepresentations of the country in international media.

Speakers emphasised that political debate was an essential part of democracy but maintained that efforts to undermine constitutional institutions or incite hatred abroad should be opposed.

The participants called for national unity, factual discourse and respect for democratic processes, reiterating their commitment to projecting India's perspective in international discussions.

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