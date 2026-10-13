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Indian Embassy in Riyadh issues helpline numbers as Saudi-Houthi tensions rise; check here

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 21:28:55 IST
Edited by Anushka Awasthi
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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions between Yemen's Houthis and the Gulf country.

View of the highway leading to the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File Photo/Reuters)
View of the highway leading to the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File Photo/Reuters)

According to the advisory, the following are the contact details of the 24x7 Control Rooms at the embassy and Consulate General of India, Jeddah:

Embassy of India, Riyadh:

- Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784

Deep Dive

What are the Indian Embassy helpline numbers in Riyadh and Jeddah?

In Riyadh, call +966-554412016 or +966-542126784; the toll-free number, for calls within Saudi Arabia only, is 8002471234. WhatsApp messages can be sent to +966-536216082. In Jeddah, call +966-12-2614093 or +966-556122301, or message +966-536209704 on WhatsApp.

What should Indians in Saudi Arabia do amid the Houthi tensions?

The embassy advised Indian nationals to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack, follow local authorities’ instructions and avoid circulating or reposting videos or news about the events.

Can Indians leave Saudi Arabia through neighbouring countries if flights are disrupted?

Indians facing an emergency may consider flights from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. Travel from other countries is subject to obtaining a visa there; travellers should check flight availability with their airlines.
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8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only)

- WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (Messages only)

Consulate General of India, Jeddah:

- Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301

- WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (Messages only)

Earlier, the embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack and avoid circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

"Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," the advisory said.

"Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighboring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain," it also said.

Also Read | IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till Oct 17

IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh

IndiGo, in an advisory on Tuesday, said that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled till October 17 due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

"Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns," the airline said in the post on X.

"Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," it added.

Also Read | Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17

Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh

Air India informed on Tuesday that due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all the flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until October 17.

The airline said in a post on X, "We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations."

"Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," it continued.

Also Read | No warning, deadly attack: Saudi Arabia's alert system under scrutiny after Riyadh strikes

Tensions in the region

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to news agency PTI.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anushka Awasthi

Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.

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