Indian Embassy in Riyadh issues helpline numbers as Saudi-Houthi tensions rise; check here

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions between Yemen's Houthis and the Gulf country.
According to the advisory, the following are the contact details of the 24x7 Control Rooms at the embassy and Consulate General of India, Jeddah:
Embassy of India, Riyadh:
- Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784
Deep Dive
What are the Indian Embassy helpline numbers in Riyadh and Jeddah?
What should Indians in Saudi Arabia do amid the Houthi tensions?
Can Indians leave Saudi Arabia through neighbouring countries if flights are disrupted?
8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only)
- WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (Messages only)
Consulate General of India, Jeddah:
- Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301
- WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (Messages only)
Also Read | Indians in emergency can leave Saudi Arabia via neighbouring countries: Embassy issues advisory amid Houthi strikes
Embassy issues advisory amid tensions{{/usCountry}}
Also Read | Indians in emergency can leave Saudi Arabia via neighbouring countries: Embassy issues advisory amid Houthi strikes
Embassy issues advisory amid tensions{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, the embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack and avoid circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.
"Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," the advisory said.
"Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighboring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain," it also said.
Also Read | IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till Oct 17
IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh
IndiGo, in an advisory on Tuesday, said that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled till October 17 due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.
"Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns," the airline said in the post on X.
"Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," it added.
Also Read | Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17
Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh
Air India informed on Tuesday that due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all the flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until October 17.
The airline said in a post on X, "We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations."
"Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," it continued.
Also Read | No warning, deadly attack: Saudi Arabia's alert system under scrutiny after Riyadh strikes
Tensions in the region
Saudi Arabia has been witnessing drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to news agency PTI.