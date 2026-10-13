No warning, deadly attack: Saudi Arabia's alert system under scrutiny after Riyadh strikes

Saudi Arabia reportedly did not alert its public with warning ahead of the repeated fatal strikes in Riyadh over the last week. Houthi rebels carried out a series of attacks on Riyadh international airport, including a strike that killed at least 13 people, including an Indian, and injured over 300 others. The government has, however, not been able to answer why there were no alerts in place. Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, (Social Media via REUTERS/File)

According to Reuters, four Western and Arab officials in the region and political analysts stated that the recent response disputes the kingdom’s capacity to safeguard its citizens and tourists.

"They (the Saudi government) want to have it both ways: to launch a military operation and at the same time try to give confidence to the population and external stakeholders," said Sultan Alamer, a US-based Saudi academic and Senior Resident Fellow at the Middle East Policy Council think tank, as quoted by the news agency.