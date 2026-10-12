Hyderabad man killed in missile attack on airport in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh while on Umrah trip with family

A Hyderabad man settled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was killed in a missile attack on the King Khalid International Airport, 10 days after he returned with his family to the West Asian Kingdom for an Umrah trip According to an AIMIM spokesman, Yusuf Ali was seriously injured in the missile attack at the airport (Sourced) It was only a fortnight ago that 46-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Ali returned to Hyderabad from Riyadh, where he had been working as a software engineer for the last 10 years, to spend some happy time with his family. After spending a few days with his wife, Sameera, and his three children, who have been staying at their residence in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, he took them to Madina, Saudi Arabia, on October 2.

Deep Dive What happened to Mohammad Yousuf Ali in the Riyadh airport missile attack? Were Mohammad Yousuf Ali’s family members injured in the Riyadh airport attack? What assistance and safety guidance did the Indian Embassy provide after the Riyadh airport attack?

The family subsequently planned to visit Medina and arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday to begin the journey. “As the family was waiting near a check-in kiosk at around 3 pm local time, a projectile struck the airport, grievously injuring him and his family members,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X on Monday.