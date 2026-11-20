A Delhi court ruled on Wednesday that the National Testing Agency, or NTA, is discharging an important public duty of holding prestigious exams across India and worldwide, which makes it a “Public Authority”, The court observed that the three subject experts, while undertaking the work, had signed a contract in the form of a Certificate of Confidentiality with the NTA and had given an undertaking by signing Certificate(s) of Confidentiality. (Representative)

The ruling came while the charges were being framed against 14 accused persons in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak probe. The court made the observations about the status of NTA in detail while rejecting the arguments made by the defence counsels of some accused persons, including three arrested subject experts - Manisha Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Havaldar, who had questioned the charges against them under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, saying they were private persons.

The accused persons had argued that the provisions of the PC Act have been wrongly invoked in the case, as neither NTA is a public authority nor they fall within the definition of a public servant. They further contested that NTA was a private organisation.

What the court said Noting that the management and functions of NTA are controlled and regulated by the senior IAS officers and others whom the Government of India appoints, special judge Ajay Gupta said in his order: “Thus, it is clear that the government (ministry of education) controls and regulates the functions of NTA through the members of the governing body appointed by them. It is further clear that the functions of NTA are vital public functions which are directly related to undertaking the task of holding several public examinations besides undertaking other necessary functions in the field of education.”

The court further noted that NTA has financial backing from the Central government and the government also regulates its finances “as they have been permitted to utilise the exam fees and other grants received by them for managing their expenditure and other affairs”.

“ In view of these discussions, it is clear that there is overwhelming material available which shows that the NTA is a public authority”, the court said.

The judge further highlighted that NTA discharges an important public function of conducting exams.

“There is one of the most important factors that bring the NTA within the ambit of a public authority is that it is discharging an important public duty of holding prestigious exams across India and Worldwide. Thus, by virtue of their functions also, NTA comes within the definition of a Public Authority,” he said.

3 subject experts can be treated as public servants On treating the subject experts as public servants, the court ruled that “... irrespective of the nature of the authority (even if it is a private authority) in which the accused is working, the accused can still be called a public servant, in case he is discharging public duties”.

According to the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the trio was engaged by NTA for item writing, vetting, translation, etc of their respective subjects (Biology, Chemistry and Physics) on different dates for the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, which was to be held on May 3. The attendance record maintained by NTA also revealed that they had attended the office of NTA for carrying out these activities on several dates - from February 20 to April 5 this year.

“ Therefore, it is prima facie clear that these accused persons were engaged by NTA in connection with the public examination (NEET (UG) 2026); as such, these accused persons are fully covered within the definition of a Public Servant as contemplated in this provision,” the judge said in the order.

The court observed that the three subject experts, while undertaking the work, had signed a contract in the form of a Certificate of Confidentiality with the NTA and had given an undertaking by signing Certificate(s) of Confidentiality.

These certificates were “meant to safeguard the interest of the lakhs and lakhs of NTA aspirants”, the order said.

The accused, it said, were not only responsible qua NTA but also towards the lakhs of candidates for whose consumption the question papers were prepared/translated by them.

“Thus, it is prima facie clear that the accused persons were having a fiduciary relationship with NEET aspirants (besides being bound by a contract and law) as they were bound to maintain the confidentiality to protect the interest of all the NEET aspirants as they were the actual beneficiaries of the question papers as these question papers were prepared and to be utilised for their selection in the medical field,” it said.

“These accused persons have not only committed the aforesaid offences with the NTA, but by their illegal acts, they have also committed cheating with lakhs of NEET candidates,” the court further said.

It added that the accused were bound by law not to share the questions with anyone, as they knew it was “likely to affect the interest of more than 20 lakh NEET aspirants”.

Their act, it added, “became the reason for dissemination of this confidential material across the country well before the scheduled date of the exam, which consequently became the reason for cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, because of which not only the exchequer suffered unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees, but lakhs of NEET aspirants had also suffered financially as well as mentally.”