Bright orange haze, then a blast: Video shows moment Houthi projectile hit Riyadh airport terminal
Following the strikes, India had called for an immediate end to the targeting of civilian infrastructure across the region.
Houthi rebels carried out repeated attacks on the international airport in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, including a strike that killed 13 people, including an Indian. Following the strikes, India had called for an immediate end to the targeting of civilian infrastructure across the region.
A video circulating on X shows a crowded airport terminal filled with passengers when a projectile appears to strike. A bright orange haze suddenly engulfs the terminal while an intense flash obscures much of the footage. This is followed by a loud blast, triggering panic as passengers scatter in all directions.
Indian killed in Houthi attack in Riyadh
On October 11, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X that an Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack on Saturday “lost his life” on Sunday. “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the embassy said.
Deep Dive
The embassy further stated that its officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals have been admitted. They added that three injured are in ICU but stable, while two more are admitted in normal wards. Others have been discharged.
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Flight operations at Riyadh airport affected
Flight operations at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia reportedly remained suspended on Sunday after the deadly Houthi strike killing 13 and leaving over 300 injured on Saturday. The halt will continue until further notice, news agency AFP reported, citing sources.
Major escalation in Saudi-Houthi fighting
The Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport came after three people were killed after the rebel group targeted King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia Airlines aircraft in Riyadh on Thursday.
ALSO READ: 2 airports attacked, diplomats take shelter, schools on alert: What's happening in Riyadh?
Among those killed was a pilot with the national airline, identified as Hamoud Ali Alkalthami. Several others of “different nationalities” were injured in the attacks, the kingdom's civil aviation authority said.
US President Donald Trump had said he was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the Houthis. "We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack, so we'll make a decision," he had told reporters at the White House.
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