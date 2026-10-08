Indian embassy warns nationals in Saudi: 'Stay indoors, refrain from sharing videos'
The embassy has also strongly advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting “any videos or news related to the ongoing events.”
The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia, urging them to remain alert and vigilant and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.
“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the embassy said in its advisory.
The embassy has also strongly advised Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting “any videos or news related to the ongoing events.”
Disruption at Riyadh airport
The advisory comes amid growing disruption at Riyadh airport after a fresh Houthi attack claim on Thursday. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted King Khalid International Airport with a ballistic missile and that the strike had disrupted airport operations, AP reported.
Saudi authorities have reported deadly attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport over the past two days. Three people were killed and 36 injured in the attacks, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.
Two people were killed and 28 injured at Abha, while one person was killed and eight injured at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as per Al Jazeera.
India condemns attacks on Saudi airports
India on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.
The ministry of external affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”
“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.
New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Deep Dive
The Embassy of India in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah and their outsourced services provider VFS will continue to function normally, according to the advisory. The embassy said it would issue further updates and advisories “as and when necessary”.
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