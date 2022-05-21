Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after accidental drowning deaths

India’s high commission in Ottawa on Friday issued an advisory asking Indian students to take precautions during swimming after two tragic incidents in April this year.

The advisory, posted on Twitter, said the high commission was “disturbed to see a recent spurt in cases of death due to drowning of Indian students in Canada”.

It urged Indian students to “obey local laws and avoid swimming or diving in lakes or rivers without life vests and other statutory precautions. Those who do not know swimming should avoid trying their hand at learning it without proper supervision”.

“It has been noticed that at times, groups of students attempt water sports in an inebriated condition; this may result in accidents and fatalities,” it added.

It is “the responsibility of every student to avoid any dangerous activity which can cause loss of life and bring misery and suffering to their families,” the high commission said.

At least two instances of Indian students accidentally drowning have been reported since April this year. Harshil Barot, 23, originally from Gujarat, died after drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coastal area of Peggy’s Cove, in the province of Nova Scotia.

The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel regional police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh, from Punjab, in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.

The high commission has in the recent months launched an extensive outreach programme for the ballooning community of Indians in Canada.

Part of the effort is focused on Indian students and the country’s various missions have reached out to universities across Canada to create a database of students in the country and to map their whereabouts.In addition, they are also coordinating with community organisations and in particular, with students’ associations at universities.

