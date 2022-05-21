Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after accidental drowning deaths
world news

Indian high commission in Ottawa issues advisory after accidental drowning deaths

At least two instances of Indian students accidental drowning have been reported since April this year
India’s high commission in Ottawa has urged Indian students to “obey local laws and avoid swimming or diving in lakes or rivers without life vests and other statutory precautions. (AFP/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 21, 2022 04:17 PM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

India’s high commission in Ottawa on Friday issued an advisory asking Indian students to take precautions during swimming after two tragic incidents in April this year.

The advisory, posted on Twitter, said the high commission was “disturbed to see a recent spurt in cases of death due to drowning of Indian students in Canada”.

It urged Indian students to “obey local laws and avoid swimming or diving in lakes or rivers without life vests and other statutory precautions. Those who do not know swimming should avoid trying their hand at learning it without proper supervision”.

“It has been noticed that at times, groups of students attempt water sports in an inebriated condition; this may result in accidents and fatalities,” it added.

It is “the responsibility of every student to avoid any dangerous activity which can cause loss of life and bring misery and suffering to their families,” the high commission said.

At least two instances of Indian students accidentally drowning have been reported since April this year. Harshil Barot, 23, originally from Gujarat, died after drowning in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coastal area of Peggy’s Cove, in the province of Nova Scotia.

RELATED STORIES

The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel regional police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh, from Punjab, in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.

The high commission has in the recent months launched an extensive outreach programme for the ballooning community of Indians in Canada.

Part of the effort is focused on Indian students and the country’s various missions have reached out to universities across Canada to create a database of students in the country and to map their whereabouts.In addition, they are also coordinating with community organisations and in particular, with students’ associations at universities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP