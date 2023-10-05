'Indian leadership self-directed': Putin heaps praise on PM Modi, slams West

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed India, stating that the country's high-tech exports are growing exponentially. He added that India is becoming stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.



“I believe we should adapt international law to current needs and changing global situations. Countries with substantial influence in international affairs, like India with its 1.5 billion people and over 7% GDP growth, deserve representation and the opportunity to contribute to resolving global issues”, the Russian president said in Moscow.



"India's high-tech exports are growing exponentially, making it stronger each year under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Putin was quoted by PTI as saying.



Putin added,"They are trying to cast everyone who is not ready to blindly follow these Western elites as the enemy... At a certain point in time, they tried to do the same with India. Now they are flirting, of course. We all understand this very well".



"We feel and see the situation in Asia. Everything is clear. I want to say that the Indian leadership is self-directed. It is led by the national interests. I think that those attempts make no sense. But, they continue. They are trying to cast Arabs as the enemy. They are trying to be careful, but overall, that's what it all boils down to", the Russian president added.

Both Putin and Prime Minister Modi share a great bonhomie. On Wednesday, the Russian president had praised Modi and called him ‘a wise man’.



Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin called him a "very wise man", adding that India is making great strides in development under his leadership, Russia-based media RT reported.



Putin also expressed hope for further cooperation between Russia and India in the field of financial security and the fight against cybercrime.

“We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making very great strides in development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda”, Putin said in a video shared by RT News.

