News / World News / ‘Under his leadership…’: Vladimir Putin's praise for ‘very wise’ PM Modi

‘Under his leadership…’: Vladimir Putin's praise for ‘very wise’ PM Modi

ByMallika Soni
Oct 04, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Vladimir Putin said, “We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian president Vladimir Putin said that he is a "very wise man", adding that India is making great strides in development under his leadership. The Russian leader expressed hope for further cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi in the field of financial security and the fight against cybercrime, Russia-based media RT reported.

Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin(AFP)

“We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making very great strides in development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda,” Vladimir Putin said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Last month as well, Vladimir Putin had praised PM Modi saying that he was doing the "right thing" in promoting the Make in India programme.

Video: Girl dragged from train as Iran police attack her for not wearing hijab

In an address at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian president said, "You know, we did not have domestically made cars then, but we do now. It is true that they look more modest than Mercedes or Audi cars, which we bought in vast amounts in the 1990s, but this is not an issue. I think that we should emulate many of our partners, for example, India."

"They are focused on the manufacture and use of Indian-made vehicles. I think that Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing in promoting the Make in India programme. He is right," he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out