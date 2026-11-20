The deportation of a 73-year-old Sikh grandmother to India after living in the US for over 30 years has prompted four California lawmakers to introduce a bill to protect long-term immigrants from deportation.

Kaur had lived in the US since 1992 and applied for asylum multiple times. (HT PRINT)

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The proposed Protect Our Neighbours Act, introduced by Congressman John Garamendi, draws inspiration from the case of Harjit Kaur, a San Francisco Bay Area resident who was detained and deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last year, news agency PTI reported.

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Representatives Lateefah Simon, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas have also backed the legislation.

The bill seeks to give people with longstanding deportation orders an opportunity to remain in the US, particularly those who have spent years building their lives and families in the country, the PTI report added.

Also Read: 27 years in US, valid Green Card: Why US detained Indian-origin grandmother

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{{^usCountry}} "The Protect Our Neighbours Act would provide people, like Ms. Kaur who worked in my district for decades, with a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal and continue building futures here in the US where they have made their homes and families," Simon said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Protect Our Neighbours Act would provide people, like Ms. Kaur who worked in my district for decades, with a fair opportunity to move beyond a final order of removal and continue building futures here in the US where they have made their homes and families," Simon said. {{/usCountry}}

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Garamendi said ICE detained and deported Kaur nearly a year ago despite her having no criminal record and regularly reporting to the agency for more than 13 years.

"Her cruel and unreasonable detention and deportation is just one more example of the thousands of individuals across the country whose lives and families have been upended by President Donald Trump's ICE," Garamendi added.

What the proposed bill seeks to change

According to the American Immigration Council, roughly 1.19 million people with removal orders remain in the US. Many have spent years working, raising families and establishing roots in the country.

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Under President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE have aggressively pursued individuals with final removal orders, irrespective of how long their cases had been deferred. This has put long-term residents, including those who have routinely complied with immigration check-ins, at renewed risk of detention and deportation.

The Protect Our Neighbours Act proposes that final removal orders expire 10 years after they are issued.

An immigration judge could renew an expired order at the request of the Homeland Security Secretary. However, renewal would require clear and convincing evidence of significant reasons for the delay that are unrelated to administrative or funding problems. Authorities would also have to present new evidence establishing that renewing the order serves the public interest.

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People whose removal orders have expired and have not been renewed could seek lawful immigration status for which they qualify, provided they have maintained continuous presence in the US for at least 10 years. They would also need to have no conviction for an offence punishable by more than a year in prison.

The legislation would bar renewal of a removal order while such a petition was pending. A separate provision would allow discretionary permanent residence for certain people physically present in the US with longstanding removal orders based on specified immigration grounds.

Harjit Kaur's deportation

Kaur had lived in the US since 1992 and applied for asylum multiple times. After her last appeal was rejected in 2012, ICE required her to report to the agency every six months. She was taken into custody on September 8, 2025, during one such scheduled check-in.

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Her attorney, Deepak Ahluwalia, said Kaur had exhausted all her appeal options, but questioned the manner in which she was deported. He said the 73-year-old and her family had cooperated with ICE for 13 years. He also said ICE had been unable to procure a travel document that Kaur needed to return to India.

He said her family and lawyer had managed to procure the travel document themselves and were "trying to negotiate with the ICE attorneys and the government for her to depart on a commercial flight."

Instead, ICE placed her on a chartered plane. Ahluwalia said Kaur was taken to Georgia in handcuffs and held at a temporary detention facility for outgoing detainees until her departure.

Another grandmother detained

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Kaur's case is not the only recent instance of a long-term immigrant being detained during a routine appointment with US immigration authorities.

In August this year, Venkata Narsamamba Vasamsetty, a grandmother of two who had lived in the US for 27 years and held a Green Card since 2013, was taken into ICE custody during a scheduled check-in on August 11.

The detention came months after an immigration judge had dismissed proceedings seeking her removal from the US, Newsweek reported, citing data from ICE's Online Detainee Locator System.

The federal government alleged that Vasamsetty had abandoned her lawful permanent residency after spending a substantial amount of time in India in 2022, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)