Indian-origin 'Spiderman' fined for flouting Covid rules in Singapore
An Indian-origin man in Singapore was fined 4,000 Singaporean dollars for flouting coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines during New Year celebrations last year, according to a media report. Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna, 19, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching Covid-19 safe management measures for having dressed in a Spiderman costume on a riverside at a New Year's Eve party.
Kotra was part of a group of nine celebrating the New Year, despite being not allowed to gather in groups larger than five. He and three of his friends joined a crowd in Clarke Quay to film the celebration, The Straits Times newspaper reported. Kotra, donning a Spiderman costume, actively engaged the crowd for his YouTube channel.
The video uploaded on his channel contained footage of him breaching Covid-19 safe management measures.
According to the court documents, Kotra came up with the idea of interviewing intoxicated members of the public to create a video for his YouTube channel. His two Chinese friends, Glaxy Low Xuan Ming and Lee Hern Sing, as well as another Indian-origin Putchakayala Akash agreed to help execute the idea.
Lee and Akash operated the lighting and camera equipment, while Low would wear a wrestling mask and play-act in his video.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said that Kotra was in a Spiderman costume to attract attention, and kept the costume on for the rest of the night. He did not wear a face mask under it, in violation of the Covid-19 regulations.
The four minutes and 22 seconds long edited footage included a narration from Kotra in which he said "this New Year's celebration was a complete slap in the face to the law".
Bin submitted that Kotra had organised the outing in a premeditated breach but added, "Based on the nature of the breach and the accused's culpability, a fine is sufficient.
"Nevertheless, the accused was the mastermind in the present case. His culpability is the highest of any person in the Clarke Quay incident charged thus far," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
