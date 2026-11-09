Indian-origin woman found dead at London apartment as police visit for welfare check, suspect held

A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead at her home in West London's Hounslow last week, Metropolitan Police said. An Indian-origin man, 31, has been arrested in connection with the murder case.

Accused Rajat Jasewal has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. (Photo for representation) (AFP)

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The incident came to light when police officers visited the victim, identified as Navneet Kaur, for a welfare check on November 4. However, she was found dead with a bullet injury. According to the police, she was pronounced dead at the scene having sustained fatal injuries.

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The accused has been identified as Rajat Jasewal who also lived in Hounslow. Jasewal has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

What police said

“A man has been charged but our investigation remains ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist,” detective chief inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said. The police has sought information ‘particularly doorbell or dashcam footage from the area’ in connection with Kaur's murder.

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{{^usCountry}} The murder motive and the nature of relationship between Kaur and Jasewal is not known yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The murder motive and the nature of relationship between Kaur and Jasewal is not known yet. {{/usCountry}}

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"On the afternoon of Wednesday, 4 November, officers visited an address on Chertsey Road to carry out a welfare check," the police stated.

"They discovered a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Navneet Kaur, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained fatal injuries.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," they added.

Indian-origin man held for killing estranged wife in US

Last month, a man of Indian origin was reportedly charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his estranged wife to death in Chicago, United States.

The incident happened in August 2026 after the separation of 31-year-old Ankur Patel and his 32-year-old wife, Chicago police said as reported by CBS news.

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Around 15 days before the crime, Patel reportedly sent their child to his parents in India without telling the child’s whereabouts to the mother. He then moved into his relatives home in Chicago.

Later Patel asked his wife to travel to Chicago to see their daughter. Believing him, the woman and her partner came to the city.

On reaching the building, the woman’s partner remained outside as she went to Patel’s apartment. The woman was stunned to discover that their daughter was not present. Patel, on the other hand, tried to persuade her to resume their relationship. On rejection of the proposal and making it clear that she intended to continue her life with a new partner, Patel got angry and attacked her with a knife on her neck, according to a CWB Chicago report.

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According to local media, when the woman did not respond to the repeated messages by her partner, he called up the police. The police could not find the woman as her partner was not sure of the apartment she went to.