Navdeep Bains, a former Indo-Canadian cabinet minister, was elected on Saturday as leader of the Liberal Party in Canada's most populous province Ontario.

Navdeep Bains while campaigning for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Ontario earlier this year. (Navdeep Bains/X) more less

Bains, who is considered to be a close crony of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, narrowly won the final round of voting by provincial Liberals in Toronto, securing 50.3 per cent support in the third round at the party convention.

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After the election, Bains said the voting may be “the end of a leadership race” but it was “just the beginning of our campaign” to end the rule of the Conservative Party, which has been in power in the province since 2018.

The Liberals have lost three consecutive elections to the ruling party, and Bains will be the fourth leader in nine years to take on Ontario Premier (equivalent of a Chief Minister) Doug Ford.

Bains acknowledged that the work ahead for him and the party would be “hard.”

Bains served as an MP from 2004 and 2011, representing Mississauga-Brampton South, and returned to the House of Commons in 2015 from Mississauga-Malton when the Liberals swept to power in Ottawa.

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{{^usCountry}} Seen as a key Trudeau supporter, particularly in the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Bains became a Cabinet minister and held several portfolios before quitting federal politics in January 2021. He was minister of innovation, science and industry at the time of his resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seen as a key Trudeau supporter, particularly in the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Bains became a Cabinet minister and held several portfolios before quitting federal politics in January 2021. He was minister of innovation, science and industry at the time of his resignation. {{/usCountry}}

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Ford congratulated Bains on his victory, but the ruling party made it clear it would use his ties to Trudeau as a political weapon, given the former prime minister's extreme unpopularity across the country.

“Certainly, in my region in Peel, we remember well when he was one of the biggest supporters of Justin Trudeau, not only as Prime Minister but when he was running for Liberal leader in the first place,” news agency Canadian Press quoted Ontario cabinet minister Graham McGregor as saying. “So we know that connection very well. I think Ontarians know that well."

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The anti-immigrant sentiment that has taken hold in Canada over the past couple of years could also likely work against Bains, with Indian-origin people, especially Sikhs, among the most visible targets.

Bains may, however, have time to shed those liabilities, with the next provincial election not due until 2030.