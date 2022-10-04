Indonesia stadium stampede's horrific scenes: ‘Fans died in arms of player’

Head coach of Arema FC involved in the deadly football stadium stampede in Indonesia described heart-wrenching scenes that he witnessed on the day of the tragedy.

As 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes, Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca said he saw “fans dying in the arms of players” as the stampede unfolded, Independent reported.

“About 20 people arrived and four died. Fans died in the arms of players. I’m mentally shattered. I feel a heavy burden, even a heavy responsibility," Javier Roca said adding that deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch was not right.

The Indonesian government has vowed to establish an independent fact-checking committee to investigate the stampeded and find the perpetrators of the massive tragedy, chief security minister Mahfud MD said.

Arema FC has apologised to the victims and their families saying that it takes full responsibility for the disaster. FIFA, the governing body of world football said, the incident was a “dark day for all involved.”

A minute of silence was observed before matches around the world on Sunday to pay respects to the victims of the disaster.

