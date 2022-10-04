Home / World News / Indonesia stadium stampede's horrific scenes: ‘Fans died in arms of player’

Indonesia stadium stampede's horrific scenes: ‘Fans died in arms of player’

world news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 09:27 AM IST

Indonesia Stadium Stampede: Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca said he saw “fans dying in the arms of players” as the stampede unfolded.

Indonesia Stadium Stampede: Players and officials from Arema Football Club gather to pray on the pitch for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java.(AFP)
Indonesia Stadium Stampede: Players and officials from Arema Football Club gather to pray on the pitch for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Head coach of Arema FC involved in the deadly football stadium stampede in Indonesia described heart-wrenching scenes that he witnessed on the day of the tragedy.

As 125 people died, including 17 children, in one of the world’s worst stadium stampedes, Arema FC’s Chilean manager Javier Roca said he saw “fans dying in the arms of players” as the stampede unfolded, Independent reported.

“About 20 people arrived and four died. Fans died in the arms of players. I’m mentally shattered. I feel a heavy burden, even a heavy responsibility," Javier Roca said adding that deploying tear gas as fans stormed the pitch was not right.

The Indonesian government has vowed to establish an independent fact-checking committee to investigate the stampeded and find the perpetrators of the massive tragedy, chief security minister Mahfud MD said.

Arema FC has apologised to the victims and their families saying that it takes full responsibility for the disaster. FIFA, the governing body of world football said, the incident was a “dark day for all involved.”

A minute of silence was observed before matches around the world on Sunday to pay respects to the victims of the disaster.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
indonesia
indonesia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out