The attack on Kuwait marked the first Iranian assault on the tiny, oil-rich nation in over two months. Kuwait’s military said it faced a wave of incoming drones. Iran said it targeted Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces. Kuwait didn’t immediately acknowledge any damage from the attack.

DUBAI—Iran launched strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain early Wednesday, once again expanding its targets as Tehran continues attacks against ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

DUBAI—Iran launched strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain early Wednesday, once again expanding its targets as Tehran continues attacks against ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

PREMIUM The attack on Kuwait marked the first Iranian assault on the tiny, oil-rich nation in over two months.

The attack on Kuwait marked the first Iranian assault on the tiny, oil-rich nation in over two months. Kuwait’s military said it faced a wave of incoming drones. Iran said it targeted Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces. Kuwait didn’t immediately acknowledge any damage from the attack.

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In Bahrain, missile alerts sounded twice before sunrise, with blasts being heard in the island kingdom as air defense batteries fired. Authorities there blamed Iran for the attack, without elaborating. Bahrain has been targeted three times over the past week by Iran in a series of escalating assaults.

Both Bahrain and Kuwait have come under repeated, heavy attack during the intense fighting of the Iran war, with power plants, desalination facilities and oil infrastructure sustaining damage from Iranian assaults. From the war’s start Feb. 28 to a ceasefire reached April 8, Iran launched over 1,200 drones and missiles at Kuwait, with over 700 targeting Bahrain, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank.

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So far, the United Arab Emirates—which saw the most incoming fire with over 2,800 drones and missiles during that period—has yet to see its territory attacked in this latest period. Saudi Arabia as well has escaped Iranian fire for now, though it faces intense fire from Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as they continue to take territory there.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has continued to bulk up its presence in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East and sailed alongside the carrier USS George Washington in footage released by the U.S. military. That’s brought the number of carriers in the region to three, with USS George H.W. Bush also there alongside the California-based USS Boxer, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.

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“The attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain are a signal that Iran retains both the capability and the intent to target U.S. partners across the Gulf and are a reminder to leaders in the Gulf states that they remain vulnerable to retaliation for U.S. actions in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, an expert at Rice University’s Baker Institute who has long studied the region.

“As the Trump administration continues its buildup of force in the region, the attacks are a reminder that the U.S. does not have a monopoly on the escalation ladder,” he added.

The attacks came after Iranian state media claimed an American attack targeted Qeshm Island on Tuesday night, with a local official saying there had been no damage to infrastructure there. U.S. forces have quietly carried out a series of strikes in recent weeks on Qeshm Island—Iran’s largest island—which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has used to launch drones and missiles.

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The U.S. military’s Central Command didn’t respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, an Iranian attack set ablaze a gas tanker traveling through the strait off the coast of Oman. Authorities said they rescued 24 crew members from the vessel, the Panamanian-flagged tanker Tara Gas, while one Indian mariner remained missing. An earlier Iranian attack disabled the tanker, part of Tehran’s guerrilla campaign on the strait to try to disrupt traffic there by any means necessary as the U.S. military provides cover to the passing vessels.

President Trump has played down the strikes. But his administration has been struggling to contain the fighting since the U.S. midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance had been considering face-to-face talks with Iran, but Trump last week halted those efforts, writing online that “we don’t need a deal with Iran.”

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Write to Jon Gambrell at jon.gambrell@wsj.com