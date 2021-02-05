IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Iran carries out surgical strike inside Pakistan's territory: Report
The official statement of the Iran Revolutionary Guards said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.(Reuters file photo)
The official statement of the Iran Revolutionary Guards said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Iran carries out surgical strike inside Pakistan's territory: Report

"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC was quoted as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 AM IST

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has freed its two soldiers, who were among the 12 soldiers kidnapped in 2018, in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan's territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC was quoted as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.

On October 16, 2018, Jaish ul-Adl organisation kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to Pakistani territory in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the border between the two countries, Anadolu Agency stated.

Following this, the military officials formed a joint committee between two countries to free the guards.

While five of the 12 soldiers were released in November 2018, the Pakistani Army rescued four on March 21, 2019.

According to Anadolu, Jaish ul-Adl organization, which Tehran has declared a terrorist organization, is waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government, saying it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The official statement of the Iran Revolutionary Guards said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.(Reuters file photo)
The official statement of the Iran Revolutionary Guards said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Iran carries out surgical strike inside Pakistan's territory: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 AM IST
"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC was quoted as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

PDM announces march against 'puppet' Pak government on March 26

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The march against PM Imran Khan's govt will take place in Islamabad. The Opposition alliance has held several rallies since last October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angela Merkel (File Photo/REUTERS)
Angela Merkel (File Photo/REUTERS)
world news

'I do wake up at night': Germany's Merkel 'kept awake' by coronavirus decisions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under pressure in the last few weeks over a slow vaccination rollout in Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
world news

LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally tops 10.8 million, active cases slump below 152,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:36 AM IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil’s. The United Kingdom is at fourth, followed by Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Joe Biden after taking oath as US President on January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
Joe Biden after taking oath as US President on January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
world news

In Biden's first diplomatic address, 'message' for Russia and China

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Joe Biden on Thursday visited the State Department as President for the first time and delivered his address there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against the coup (REUTERS).
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against the coup (REUTERS).
world news

Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The 15-member Council expressed 'deep concern' over the coup and restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
world news

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:55 AM IST
In a letter, the former President's lawyers called the request by the US Senate a 'public relations stunt.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden is confronting a refugee program hobbled by Trump's policies, which led to the closure of resettlement offices and the reassignment of program staffers.(Reuters file photo)
Biden is confronting a refugee program hobbled by Trump's policies, which led to the closure of resettlement offices and the reassignment of program staffers.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Speaking at the U.S. State Department, President Joe Biden also said he would approve an executive order to build up the country's capacity to accept refugees in the face of "unprecedented global need."
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
In this file photo provided by the US Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, on December 30, 2020. (AP file)
world news

Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on February 4. (HT Photo)
Farmers congregate during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on February 4. (HT Photo)
world news

More US celebs back farmers’ protest in India

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
“I hope we can prevent any additional life from being lost,” tweeted John Sherman “Juju” Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburg Steelers, a major National Football League team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP)
world news

President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:55 PM IST
The move would fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech.(AP)
Biden was expected to name Timothy Lenderking for the new post in a foreign policy speech.(AP)
world news

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Biden pledged during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would curtail US support for Saudi Arabia's military campaign in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the White House in Washington, US.(Reuters)
world news

Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department’s top spokesperson, said Biden’s visit “is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yellen this week called for the meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the New York Federal Reserve Bank and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to review the volatility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule.(Reuters)
Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule.(Reuters)
world news

Britain explores mixed Covid vaccine shots as variants threaten

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:45 PM IST
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said current Covid-19 vaccines would probably still protect people against infection with the new variants, but this would need to be closely monitored.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP