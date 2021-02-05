Iran carries out surgical strike inside Pakistan's territory: Report
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has freed its two soldiers, who were among the 12 soldiers kidnapped in 2018, in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan's territory, Anadolu Agency reported.
"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC was quoted as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.
The statement said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.
On October 16, 2018, Jaish ul-Adl organisation kidnapped 12 IRGC guards to Pakistani territory in the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province on the border between the two countries, Anadolu Agency stated.
Following this, the military officials formed a joint committee between two countries to free the guards.
While five of the 12 soldiers were released in November 2018, the Pakistani Army rescued four on March 21, 2019.
According to Anadolu, Jaish ul-Adl organization, which Tehran has declared a terrorist organization, is waging an armed struggle against the Iranian government, saying it defends the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran carries out surgical strike inside Pakistan's territory: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM announces march against 'puppet' Pak government on March 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I do wake up at night': Germany's Merkel 'kept awake' by coronavirus decisions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally tops 10.8 million, active cases slump below 152,000
In Biden's first diplomatic address, 'message' for Russia and China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait
- The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More US celebs back farmers’ protest in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain explores mixed Covid vaccine shots as variants threaten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox