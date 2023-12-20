close_game
Iran hangs 'child bride' for murder of husband, 18 women executed this year

Iran hangs 'child bride' for murder of husband, 18 women executed this year

ByMallika Soni
Dec 20, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Iran Executions: According to IHR, 18 women have now been executed in Iran this year, including Samira Sabzian.

Iran hanged a woman- Samira Sabzian- convicted of murdering her husband whom she married while still a child, a human rights group said. Samira Sabzian had been in prison for the past decade, She was executed in Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said as per news agency AFP.

Iran Executions: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Iran Executions: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

IHR said that she was a "child bride" who had married her husband at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence. She was arrested 10 years ago when she was 19 on charges of murdering her husband. After this, she was sentenced to death, the group said. She had two children who she had not seen after her arrest but was allowed a final meeting in prison earlier this month, IHR said.

"Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine," IHR director Mahmood-Amiry Moghaddam said.

Iran's alarming surge in executions

Rights groups raised alarm over a surge in executions in Iran this year with at least 115 people put to death in November alone, Amnesty International said urging the country not to carry out the executions saying that the authorities were implementing a "horrific state-sanctioned killing spree".

According to IHR, 18 women have now been executed in Iran this year, including Samira Sabzian.

