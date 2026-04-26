Iran FM set to return to Pak amid US cancellation, to share terms to end war

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to return to Islamabad again on Sunday, even as international mediators join Pakistan in the renewed push for peace talks. Araghchi is likely to meet Pakistani officials again. (AFP)

This comes even as US President Donald Trump cancelled the US envoys' trip to Pakistan.

Araghchi had met Pakistani leaders – including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir – on Saturday before leaving for Oman.

Araghchi is likely to meet Pakistani officials again to convey “Iran's positions and views on the framework of any understanding to completely end the war".

The Iranian foreign minister had left for Oman on Saturday, wherein he engaged in high-level consulations. The other Iranian envoys, after their meetings with Pakistani officials in Islamabad, had headed back to Tehran “to consult and obtain the necessary instructions on issues related to ending the war”, AFP reported citing ISNA.

Officials see Araghchi's return as ‘hopeful sign’ If Araghchi does return to the Pakistani capital on Sunday, it will be seen by officials as a “hopeful sign”, Al Jazeera reported. Officials in Pakistan are highlighting that the expected return is a part of the process.

According to a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry, Araghchi and the Sultan of Oman held discussions on the security and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with the former also stressing on the need for regional countries to shape collective security mechanisms free from “US intervention”.

According to Al Jazeera, as a result of these discussions, Araghchi is now expected to return to Islamabad on Sunday with Pakistani officials saying he will once again meet with Sharif and Munir.

What did both sides say after Araghchi's Pak visit? After his meeting with Pakistani officials, Araghchi on Saturday said it was a “very fruitful visit”, adding that he had conveyed “Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran.” Araghchi said Tehran was “yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy".

Meanwhile, US President Trump cancelled US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner's visit to Islamabad, saying Iran can “call if they want to talk.” The US President further said there was no point “sitting around talking about nothing”.

“They gave us a paper that should have been better and — interestingly — immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump told reporters later, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke to Pakistan PM Sharif over a call, wherein he said Tehran would not enter “imposed negotiations” under a blockade or threats, news agency Reuters reported. He said that the US must first remove obstacles, including its maritime blockade of Iranian ports, before the framework for a peace agreement is laid.