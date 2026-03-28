Iran's Guards claims large number of US Marines killed in ‘mass drone-missile strike’

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a branch of Iran's armed forces, has claimed that a large number of American forces have been killed in an attack on six tactical vessels operated by the US military in the Persian Gulf waters. There, however, has been no confirmation or statement on the claim by the US. Iranian missiles are displayed at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Museum in Tehran, Iran, November 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

Six US landing craft utility (LCU) were struck in the operation - True Promise 4 - said the IRGC through state-run news portal PressTV. Track latest in US-Iran war here

“In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh port [Kuwait] as well as Dubai’s coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely,” PressTV quoted the public relations department of the IRGC on Friday.

The statement noted that the operation was carried out using homegrown ballistic missiles, such as Qadr 380 cruise missiles.

“Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the (retaliatory) strikes, whilst the rest are aflame,” the IRGC further noted.

The official X handle of Iran Consulate in India's Hyderabad also shared a post stating, “LARGE NUMBER OF US TERRORIST MARINES KILLED by drone+missile mass strike.”