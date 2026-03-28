Iran's Guards claims large number of US Marines killed in ‘mass drone-missile strike’
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of Iran claimed significant American casualties in an attack on US vessels in the Persian Gulf during Op ‘True Promise 4.’
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), a branch of Iran's armed forces, has claimed that a large number of American forces have been killed in an attack on six tactical vessels operated by the US military in the Persian Gulf waters. There, however, has been no confirmation or statement on the claim by the US.
Six US landing craft utility (LCU) were struck in the operation - True Promise 4 - said the IRGC through state-run news portal PressTV. Track latest in US-Iran war here
“In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh port [Kuwait] as well as Dubai’s coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely,” PressTV quoted the public relations department of the IRGC on Friday.
The statement noted that the operation was carried out using homegrown ballistic missiles, such as Qadr 380 cruise missiles.
“Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the (retaliatory) strikes, whilst the rest are aflame,” the IRGC further noted.
The official X handle of Iran Consulate in India's Hyderabad also shared a post stating, “LARGE NUMBER OF US TERRORIST MARINES KILLED by drone+missile mass strike.”
In another development, Iran's revolutionary guards said on Saturday they targeted US support vessel at 'considerable' distance from Oman's Salalah port.
Meanwhile, Over two dozen US troops were injured in Iranian attacks on a Saudi air base in the past week, Associated Press reported, citing two people who have been briefed on the matter.
Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack that wounded at least 15 troops, including five seriously, according to the sources who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. US officials initially reported that at least 10 US troops were injured, including two seriously wounded.
A month into Iran war
The war in the Middle East sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran marked a month on Saturday, March 28, with no signs of let up in drone and missiles exchange from the Israeli or the Iranian side while US President earlier this week declared a five-day pause in striking Tehran's energy infrastructure.
Days later, US President Donald Trump said he will delay a threatened strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure and extend his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, saying talks to end the war are “going very well.”
Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, officially entering the war.
It is the first time Israel has faced fire from Yemen since the start of the conflict last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea.
Brig Gen Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued a statement on Saturday on the rebel group's Al-Masirah satellite television network, according to Associated Press.
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