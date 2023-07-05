In an attempt to mock UNHRC, Iran holds fashion show with headless mannequins ahead of hearing on 'Mahsa Amini' protest

Ahead of the first hearing by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on widespread protests triggered by the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Islamic Republic of Iran held a fashion show exhibiting headless mannequins to mock the human rights body. Iran holds fashion show with headless mannequins(Twitter)

The ‘Thousands of Stories on Iranian Clothing’ exhibition portrayed traditional clothes put on over headless mannequins in a building where the UNHRC hearing is supposed to be conducted.

International human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer shared a video showcasing the hall where the Islamic Republic held the ‘shameless propaganda’ show on ‘Iranian women’s fashion'.

“The exhibition reflects the beautiful Persian culture but there’s a disgusting propaganda because it is a regime that kills women who wear improper hijab,” he said.

“They (Islamic Republic) have the audacity to put on an exhibition on women’s fashion. Some of the dresses will never be allowed by the regime’s morality police,” he added.

Protests in Iran, which started after the death of Mahsa Amini, have entered the fifth day. Mahsa Amini, was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire"- not wearing a hijab- and allegedly beaten up.