Home / World News / In an attempt to mock UNHRC, Iran holds fashion show with headless mannequins ahead of hearing on 'Mahsa Amini' protest

In an attempt to mock UNHRC, Iran holds fashion show with headless mannequins ahead of hearing on 'Mahsa Amini' protest

BySnehashish Roy
Jul 05, 2023 07:09 PM IST

International human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer shared a video showcasing the hall where the Islamic Republic held the ‘shameless propaganda’ show

Ahead of the first hearing by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on widespread protests triggered by the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Islamic Republic of Iran held a fashion show exhibiting headless mannequins to mock the human rights body.

Iran holds fashion show with headless mannequins(Twitter)
Iran holds fashion show with headless mannequins(Twitter)

The ‘Thousands of Stories on Iranian Clothing’ exhibition portrayed traditional clothes put on over headless mannequins in a building where the UNHRC hearing is supposed to be conducted.

International human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer shared a video showcasing the hall where the Islamic Republic held the ‘shameless propaganda’ show on ‘Iranian women’s fashion'.

“The exhibition reflects the beautiful Persian culture but there’s a disgusting propaganda because it is a regime that kills women who wear improper hijab,” he said.

“They (Islamic Republic) have the audacity to put on an exhibition on women’s fashion. Some of the dresses will never be allowed by the regime’s morality police,” he added.

Protests in Iran, which started after the death of Mahsa Amini, have entered the fifth day. Mahsa Amini, was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire"- not wearing a hijab- and allegedly beaten up.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out