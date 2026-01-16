Iran protests LIVE: US says ‘all options on table’; moves military assets to Middle East, claims report
Iran protests LIVE updates: White House has claimed that Iran has halted 800 executions of the protestors under the pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Iran protests LIVE updates: Situation remains grim in unrest-hit Iran, with the United States on Thursday warning that "all options are on the table" to stop the “slaughter” in the Middle Eastern country. Meanwhile, India was preparing for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Tehran amid concerns of US military intervention....Read More
Iran's deadly crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 3,400 people so far, according to Norway-based independent organisation Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO).
What happened at UNSC?
In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the UN Security Council discussed Iran's violent protests at the request of the United States. Deputy Iranian ambassador to the UN, Gholam Hossein Darzi, lambasted the US for what it claims is America's "direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence". He alleged that Washington is trying to portray itself as a friend of the Iranian people.
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the emergency meeting that the Iranian people are demanding their freedom like never before in the Islamic Republic's history.
He delivered the message of the US at the UNSC and said, "President Donald J Trump and the United States of America stand by the brave people of Iran."
"President Trump is a man of action, not endless talk like we see at the United Nations," Waltz said, adding that Trump "has made it clear, all options are on the table to stop the slaughter, and no one should know that better than the leadership of the Iranian regime".
Waltz also rubbished Iran's allegations of the protests in Tehran being a "foreign plot" and a pretext for military intervention. He said, "Everyone in the world needs to know that the regime is weaker than ever before; therefore is putting forward this lie because of the power of the Iranian people in the streets."
"They are afraid," Waltz said, "They are afraid of their own people."
India plans Iran rescue ops
Authorities in India are preparing for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran because of the evolving situation in the country amid concerns of a potential US military intervention, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Indian embassy in Tehran is focused on ascertaining the number of Indian nationals wishing to return home, but the internet shutdown in Iran is hindering contact with citizens.
There are about 10,000 Indians in Iran, many of whom are students. The students will be the focus of any evacuation effort, though it was not immediately clear when the first rescue flight would be operated.
Iran protests | Other key updates
1. France and Britain are threatening new sanctions against Iran, citing the "scale and brutality of the repression" against protestors. The UK urged Iran to "urgently change course" and respect the fundamental rights of Iranians. "The world is watching," said Britain's deputy ambassador Archibald Young.
2. Russia accused the US of calling the emergency UNSC meeting to justify its 'blatant aggression and interference' in Iran.
3. The United Nations warned that a possible military strike on Iran would add "volatility to an already combustible situation” in an emergency meeting of the UNSC. UN Secretary-General António Guterres “urges maximum restraint at this sensitive moment and calls on all actors to refrain from any actions that could lead to further loss of life or ignite a wider regional escalation,” his assistant said at the meeting.
4. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump and his team had communicated to Iranian officials that there would be "grave consequences" if killing continues against protestors in Iran. She said that Trump understands "today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday, were halted". Leavitt said that Trump is closely watching the situation.
The escalating tensions in Iran has affected exports from India, stranding basmati, tea and pharma goods amid US President Donald Trump's looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on countries doing business with Tehran, analysts have said.
Consignments worth over ₹2,000 crore headed for Iran are stranded at at Kandla and Mundra, as traders held on to shipments because of a breakdown in port operations in Iran.
Read full report here
Turkey has said that it opposes any foreign military intervention in Iran, a remark that comes amid the threat of a military strike from the United States.
Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan told reporters in Istanbul on Thursday, "We are against military intervention in Iran."
"Iran must address its own internal problems...They must address their problems with the region and in global terms through diplomacy so that certain structural problems that cause economic problems can be addressed," he added.
Europe's largest airline group, Lufthansa, said on Thursday that it would halt night flights to and from Tel Aviv and Jordan's capital, Amman, for five days, citing security concerns as fears grow that unrest in Iran could spiral into a wider conflict.
Lufthansa, which operates Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, said it would operate flights only during daytime hours from Thursday through Monday "due to the current situation in the Middle East".
The airline affirmed that this change in operations would ensure its staff would not be required to stay overnight in the region.
Lufthansa also said that its planes would bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace, key corridors for air travel between the Middle East and Asia.
Iranian state media has denied claims that a young man, who was arrested during Iran's recent protests, was condemned to death.
Iran's judicial authorities, in a statement on Thursday, contradicted what it said were "opposition media abroad" which claimed the young man, Erfan Soltani, had been quickly sentenced to death during a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in the country.
Iranian judicial authorities reportedly said Soltani was being held in a detention facility outside of the capital. He has been accused of "propaganda activities against the regime", state media reported.
The G7 has warned of more sanctions against Iran amid the ongoing deadly crackdown on protests in the country.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the US and the European Union's main foreign policy chief said the G7 members were "gravely concerned" by the developments surrounding the protests, and that they "strongly oppose the intensification of the Iranian authorities' brutal repression of the Iranian people".
It added that the G7 were "deeply alarmed at the high level of reported deaths and injuries" and condemned "the deliberate use of violence" by Iranian security forces against protestors.
The G7 members “remain prepared to impose additional restrictive measures if Iran continues to crack down on protests and dissent in violation of international human rights obligations,” the statement added.
At least one US aircraft carrier is reportedly being moved toward the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to escalate, Fox News reported, citing military sources.
US military assets from air, land and sea are reportedly expected to flow into the region in the coming days and weeks to provide Trump with military options should he decide to carry out strikes against Iran.
Officials said the movements are a part of a process of "setting the force", the Fox News report said.
Indian authorities are making preparations for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran because of the evolving situation in the country amid concerns of US military intervention, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
At present, the Indian embassy in Tehran is focused on ascertaining the number of Indian nationals wishing to return, but the nationwide internet shutdown in Iran is critically hindering contact with citizens.
There are about 10,000 Indians in Iran, many of whom are students. The people said that students will be the focus of any evacuation effort, though it was not immediately clear when the first repatriation flight would be operated.
White House on Thursday claimed that Iran halted 800 executions of the protestors under pressure from the US President Donald Trump.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also added that US military action also remains an option. "The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted," she said.
"All options remain on the table for the president," she said, adding that Trump had warned Tehran of "grave consequences" if the killing of demonstrators continued.
Deputy Iranian ambassador to the UN Gholam Hossein Darzi slammed the United States for what it claims is America's "direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence".
“Under the hollow pretext of concern for the Iranian people and claims of support for human rights, the United States is attempting to portray itself as a friend of the Iranian people — while simultaneously laying the groundwork for political destabilisation and military intervention under a so-called ‘humanitarian’ narrative,” Darzi said during his statement.
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the emergency meeting that the Iranian people are demanding their freedom like never before in the Islamic Republic's history.
He delivered the message of the US at the UNSC and said, "President Donald J Trump and the United States of America stand by the brave people of Iran."
"President Trump is a man of action, not endless talk like we see at the United Nations," Waltz said, adding that Trump "has made it clear, all options are on the table to stop the slaughter, and no one should know that better than the leadership of the Iranian regime".