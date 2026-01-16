Iran protests LIVE: US says ‘all options on table’; moves military assets to Middle East, claims report

Live

Iran's deadly crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,677 people so far, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Iran protests LIVE updates: Situation remains grim in unrest-hit Iran, with the United States on Thursday warning that "all options are on the table" to stop the “slaughter” in the Middle Eastern country. Meanwhile, India was preparing for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Tehran amid concerns of US military intervention. Iran's deadly crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 3,400 people so far, according to Norway-based independent organisation Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO). What happened at UNSC? In an emergency meeting on Thursday, the UN Security Council discussed Iran's violent protests at the request of the United States. Deputy Iranian ambassador to the UN, Gholam Hossein Darzi, lambasted the US for what it claims is America's "direct involvement in steering unrest in Iran to violence". He alleged that Washington is trying to portray itself as a friend of the Iranian people. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the emergency meeting that the Iranian people are demanding their freedom like never before in the Islamic Republic's history. He delivered the message of the US at the UNSC and said, "President Donald J Trump and the United States of America stand by the brave people of Iran." "President Trump is a man of action, not endless talk like we see at the United Nations," Waltz said, adding that Trump "has made it clear, all options are on the table to stop the slaughter, and no one should know that better than the leadership of the Iranian regime". Waltz also rubbished Iran's allegations of the protests in Tehran being a "foreign plot" and a pretext for military intervention. He said, "Everyone in the world needs to know that the regime is weaker than ever before; therefore is putting forward this lie because of the power of the Iranian people in the streets." "They are afraid," Waltz said, "They are afraid of their own people." India plans Iran rescue ops Authorities in India are preparing for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran because of the evolving situation in the country amid concerns of a potential US military intervention, HT reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. The Indian embassy in Tehran is focused on ascertaining the number of Indian nationals wishing to return home, but the internet shutdown in Iran is hindering contact with citizens. There are about 10,000 Indians in Iran, many of whom are students. The students will be the focus of any evacuation effort, though it was not immediately clear when the first rescue flight would be operated. Iran protests | Other key updates 1. France and Britain are threatening new sanctions against Iran, citing the "scale and brutality of the repression" against protestors. The UK urged Iran to "urgently change course" and respect the fundamental rights of Iranians. "The world is watching," said Britain's deputy ambassador Archibald Young. 2. Russia accused the US of calling the emergency UNSC meeting to justify its 'blatant aggression and interference' in Iran. 3. The United Nations warned that a possible military strike on Iran would add "volatility to an already combustible situation” in an emergency meeting of the UNSC. UN Secretary-General António Guterres “urges maximum restraint at this sensitive moment and calls on all actors to refrain from any actions that could lead to further loss of life or ignite a wider regional escalation,” his assistant said at the meeting. 4. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump and his team had communicated to Iranian officials that there would be "grave consequences" if killing continues against protestors in Iran. She said that Trump understands "today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday, were halted". Leavitt said that Trump is closely watching the situation. ...Read More

