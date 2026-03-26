Iran rejects 'one-sided' US proposal, but suggests 'path forward' may be found
It was further stated that no plan for talks between Washington and Tehran do not appear “realistic at this stage.”
Iran has reviewed and rejected the proposal sent by the United States on Thursday. As per a Reuters report, Iranian officials have dismissed the proposal as “one-sided and unfair," but added that a path forward may be found if diplomatic efforts continue.
As per Reuters, the official said the US proposal "was reviewed in detail on Wednesday night by senior Iranian officials and the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader".
The Iranian official added that the proposal delivered to Tehran by Pakistan only serves US and Israeli interests. It was further stated that no plan for talks between Washington and Tehran do not appear “realistic at this stage.”
“Diplomacy has not stopped, and if realism prevails in Washington, a path forward may still be found,” the official said, adding that Turkey and Pakistan are mediating to try and bring the conflict to an end.
"In brief, the proposal suggests that Iran would relinquish its ability to defend itself in exchange for a vague plan to lift sanctions," he said, adding that the proposal lacked the minimum requirements for success.
On Wednesday, state media Press TV reported that the proposal had been rejected by Iranian officials. Tehran has further presented five of its demands for a ceasefire which include compensation for the damages caused by US-Israeli attacks and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's ‘not so pretty’ warning to Iran
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran was "begging to make a deal" as he warned Tehran of consequences if it did not "get serious."
"The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!!" he said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.
"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty," Trump wrote further.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More