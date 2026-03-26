Iran rejects 'one-sided' US proposal, but suggests 'path forward' may be found

Iran has reviewed and rejected the proposal sent by the United States on Thursday. As per a Reuters report, Iranian officials have dismissed the proposal as “one-sided and unfair," but added that a path forward may be found if diplomatic efforts continue. The Iranian official told Reuters that the proposal delivered to Tehran by Pakistan only serves US and Israeli interests. It was further stated that no plan for talks between Washington and Tehran do not appear “realistic at this stage.” (AFP/Reuters)

As per Reuters, the official said the US proposal "was reviewed in detail on Wednesday night by senior Iranian officials and the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader".

The Iranian official added that the proposal delivered to Tehran by Pakistan only serves US and Israeli interests. It was further stated that no plan for talks between Washington and Tehran do not appear “realistic at this stage.”

“Diplomacy has not stopped, and if realism prevails in Washington, a path forward may still be found,” the official said, adding that Turkey and Pakistan are mediating to try and bring the conflict to an end.

"In brief, the proposal suggests that Iran would relinquish its ability to defend itself in exchange for a vague plan to lift sanctions," he said, adding that the proposal lacked the minimum requirements for success.

On Wednesday, state media Press TV reported that the proposal had been rejected by Iranian officials. Tehran has further presented five of its demands for a ceasefire which include compensation for the damages caused by US-Israeli attacks and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's ‘not so pretty’ warning to Iran US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran was "begging to make a deal" as he warned Tehran of consequences if it did not "get serious."

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!!" he said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty," Trump wrote further.