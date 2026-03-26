'Before it is too late...': Trump's fresh warning to Iran ahead of peace talks

US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal despite what he said was the country being “militarily obliterated,” dismissing Tehran’s public position that it is merely reviewing Washington’s proposal. S President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner in Washington DC (AFP)

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!!" he said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty," Trump added.

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The remarks come amid conflicting signals from Washington and Tehran over efforts to end the ongoing war. Trump has repeatedly claimed that an agreement is close, even after Iran rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

According to officials familiar with the proposal, the US plan includes sanctions relief for Iran, a rollback of Tehran’s nuclear programme, limits on its missile capabilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which about a fifth of the world’s oil normally passes.

Also read: Nuclear disarmament, Hormuz opening - Inside Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan to end Iran war

Iran, however, has floated its own plan through state television, calling for a halt to the targeting of its officials, guarantees that no further war would be waged against it, reparations for damage caused by the conflict and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has already taken a heavy toll across the region. More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon, while dozens have died in Israel and elsewhere. Thirteen US military personnel have also been killed, and millions of people in Iran and Lebanon have been displaced.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high as missile strikes and air raids continue across the region, even as diplomatic efforts to end the fighting remain uncertain.