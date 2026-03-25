Iran calls for sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz in fresh list of demands, rejects Trump's proposal as ‘excessive’
Tehran has dismissed the 15-point plan as “excessive” and has issued a fresh list of demands, which includes sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan on Wednesday. In what is being reported as the country's first reaction to the proposal, Tehran has dismissed the 15-point plan as “excessive” and has issued a fresh list of demands, which includes sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Citing Iranian officials, state media agency Press TV reported that Tehran has listed five new demands which include compensation for the war launched by the US and Israel, complete halt to aggressions by the enemy against Iran and resistance groups in the region and more.
What are Iran's demands?
As per Press TV, Iranian officials have listed out five major demands in order for the ongoing conflict to end. These are -
- A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy.
- The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic.
- Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.
- The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region
- Iran's exercise of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is and will remain Iran's natural and legal right, and it constitutes a guarantee for the implementation of the other party's commitments, and must be recognized.
Iranian officials have further called out Donald Trump and stated that the US President “cannot dictate when the war will end and on what conditions.” Officials added that Iran will end the war “at a time of own choosing and only if own conditions are me.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More