Iran says it has not provided Russia with drones for use in Ukraine

Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:07 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by western sources,” Iran said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian servicemen and police officers stand guard in a street after a drone attack in Kyiv.(AFP)
Reuters

Iran said on Monday that it had not provided Russia with drones to use in Ukraine.

"The published news about Iran providing Russia with drones has political ambitions and it's circulated by western sources. We have not provided weaponry to any side of the countries at war," said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani during a weekly press conference.

