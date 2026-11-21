Iran on Saturday claimed that a US F-16 fighter jet had to make an emergency landing after it was struck by Tehran’s air defence systems over the Gulf. The US Central Command (Centcom), however, dismissed the claim as “false”.

Iran claims US F-16 fighter jet hit by missile over Persian Gulf, forced to make emergency landing (RT_com/X) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday -- at all," the US military command said. It also said that all US military fighter jets operating in the Gulf were "safe and accounted for".

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

What Iran claimed about US F-16

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Iranian Army's air defence systems detected a US F-16 over the Persian Gulf on Friday evening and fired a missile towards it, according to Iran's state broadcaster Press TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian Army's air defence systems detected a US F-16 over the Persian Gulf on Friday evening and fired a missile towards it, according to Iran's state broadcaster Press TV. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The missile reportedly exploded close to the aircraft, causing damage and compelling the pilot to abandon the mission. The aircraft was then allegedly diverted to the nearest available airfield in the region for an emergency landing.

Iranian media cited flight-tracking data to claim that the F-16 transmitted the emergency code 7700 near the United Arab Emirates before descending sharply and landing at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's army claimed that its air defence systems had fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf on Friday evening. According to Iranian state media, the missile exploded near the aircraft, damaging it and forcing the pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing at a nearby airport.

Iran's earlier claims of targeting US aircraft

In late March, Centcom confirmed that a US F-16 had made an emergency landing at a regional base following a combat sortie in support of American military operations against Iran.

Around the same period, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that an advanced Iranian air defence system had hit and severely damaged a US F-35 fighter jet flying over central Iran. On April 3, the IRGC reported that another F-35 had been targeted over the same region.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a separate incident in June, the IRGC claimed that its air defence systems had fired a missile at a US F-16 that allegedly violated Iranian airspace over the Persian Gulf, forcing the aircraft to flee.

Iran vows 'any measure' to break US blockade

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Iran on Saturday warned that it would take "any necessary measures" to break the economic blockade imposed by the US, Al Jazeera reported. The warnings come as US President Donald Trump says he wants a permanent agreement with Tehran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the US economic blockade as an act of war and a hostile measure against the country.

"We consider the economic siege a hostile act, and we will take any necessary measures to break this economic siege," Gharibabadi told Iranian reporters, according to the Tasnim news agency.

He also said that negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme had not yet begun. Tehran, he added, would not export its enriched nuclear materials under any circumstances.

Iran warns of immediate response to fresh US attacks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Later, Iranian army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned Washington against launching fresh attacks, saying any renewed aggression would invite a "decisive and immediate" response from the country's armed forces.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Akraminia made the remarks during a visit to Iranian troops deployed in the coastal cities of Bandar Abbas, Kohstak, Sirik and Jask.

He said the US could not establish dominance over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and would have to accept Iran's conditions to end the war.

"We are much stronger than in the past," Akraminia said, warning that Iran's response to any fresh aggression would not be restricted to a particular geographical area.

"Any new aggression will be met with a decisive, immediate and effective response from the armed forces, and the defence of the country will not be limited to a specific geographical area," he added.

Trump says he wants permanent deal with Iran

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, Trump said he intended to secure a "permanent" agreement with Iran that would prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Trump said he had never been particularly interested in regime change in Iran. "These people are probably more reasonable, but they are very, very difficult," Trump said, referring to Iran's leadership. "We reach an agreement, and then they violate it the next day."

"What I'm doing is making sure that even if, in four, 15, or 20 years, we have an incompetent president, the agreement I reach will be permanent. I won't let anyone allow them to obtain nuclear weapons," he said.