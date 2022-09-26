Iran says US trying to violate sovereignty over hijab protests, warns response

US attempts to violate Iran's sovereignty over the issue of protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody will not go unanswered, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Iran's anti-hijab protests that have grabbed the world's attention and have spread to other countries around the globe have entered their tenth day. In Iran, over 41 have died in the protests that turned violent and at least 700 have been arrested as the government continues its crack down on the demonstrations- largest since fuel prices protests in 2019- that have not died down despite internet curbs in the country.

